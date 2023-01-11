ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Associated Press

Smith scores 27, leads No. 8 Gonzaga over Portland 115-75

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six teammates in double figures with his season high 27 points, seven 3-pointers and a team-leading eight rebounds on Saturday night, and No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to top Portland 115-75. Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing out to a 40-14 lead with 7:00 left in the first half, igniting a raucous home crowd who cheered on the Bulldogs to their NCAA-best 75th straight home victory, and 15th straight win over Portland. Gonzaga unleashed a barrage of 3s early on, knocking down six through the first 10 minutes while Portland (9-11, 1-4) shot 0-9 from behind the arc during that time. Portland cut the deficit to 17 with 5:16 left in the half, but the Bulldogs responded with a 19-3 run, and Gonzaga led 61-28 at half. Drew Timme scored 18 for Gonzaga, Julian Strawther added 14 and seven rebounds while Nolan Hickman scored 13 and Anton Watson and Ben Gregg each added 12. Ten players scored for the Bulldogs who have now won 11 straight.
SPOKANE, WA
abc27 News

Hershey Bears retire Chris Borque’s jersey number

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Bears honored one of the greatest players to ever wear the Chocolate and White on Saturday night as they retired Chris Borque’s jersey number. The Bears raised Borque’s #17 jersey into the rafters of the Giant Center, only the 8th Hershey player to ever have their number retired. Borque […]
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy