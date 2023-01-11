ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Case as top NHL playmaker

Kucherov notched a goal and an assist Thursday in a 5-4 win over Vancouver. His point streak now stands at four games and eight points, including four goals. Kucherov has a whopping 61 points (17 goals, 44 assists) in 40 games this season, which continue to put him third in NHL scoring. And he remains tied with Connor McDavid for the league lead for assists.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Rangers finally starting to show same resiliency that carried them last year

The riveting and heart-palpitating way the Rangers rallied to defeat the Stars on Thursday officially debunked what many had feared about the team.  There was a point earlier in the 2022-23 campaign in which it looked as if there might have been some quit in the Rangers. But K’Andre Miller’s game-tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and Adam Fox’s unrelenting overtime winner only further confirmed that this team — which is on a 13-2-2 tear — still has the same DNA of the 2021-22 squad that turned heads all season long en route to a conference final finish.  “We are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Doubtful Sunday

Kreider (upper body) is doubtful for Sunday's tilt versus Montreal, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports. Kreider skated on his own Saturday but wasn't available for practice. The winger sat out his first game of the season Thursday with the injury. Kreider has 19 goals and 30 points in 42 games this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Jalen Beeks: Avoids arbitration with Rays

Beeks signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The left-hander was excellent for the Rays last season, holding a 2.80 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 61 innings. The Rays like to use Beeks as an opener sometimes and he also has the ability to go multiple innings, if needed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Designated for assignment

Seabold was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Corey Kluber. Seabold has been blasted for a 10.55 ERA over six starts at the major-league level from 2021-22, but he has a 3.39 ERA with 141 strikeouts across 140.2 innings at Triple-A during that span. There figures to be some interest in the righty on waivers.

