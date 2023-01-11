Read full article on original website
Related
SPORTS UPDATE – Eagles edged by Holy Family
Eden Prairie’s Mason Moe (19) and Teddy Townsend (28) battle for a loose puck in the third period. The Fire escaped with a 3-2 win over the Eagles. Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth game story of Holy Family vs. Eden Prairie.
Eagles keep pace with Hornets, but fall in Lake Conference battle
It’s 86 miles from Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson, Minnesota to Eden Prairie High School. Following their 4-3 win over the Dodge County Wildcats Jan. 6, the Eden Prairie Eagles made the trip back up Highway 52, celebrating their victory but thinking ahead as well. They were already preparing for their next game: a [...]
After fast start, Eagles fizzle against Holy Family
Ryan Koering is the captain of the Eden Prairie boys hockey team – and their lone senior. Thursday night after the Eagles 3-2 loss to Holy Family, Koering was limping out of the locker room when he was asked what happened. “I took a shot in the ankle,” he replied. The senior had been on [...]
SPORTS UPDATE: Red Knights top Eagles
Eden Prairie’s Ella Konrad (7) lends a hand to goaltender Tegan Swanson (31), preventing a goal in the third period against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Thursday. The Red Knights skated to a 4-0 victory, improving their record to 9-4-1. The Eagles drop to 5-12 on the season. Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon [...]
EP debate team headed to state tournament Jan. 13-14
Seven members of Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) debate team qualified at section tournaments and are heading to the state tournament, to be held this weekend at the University of Minnesota. State qualifiers are Lalitha Gunturi and Siona Kaura, a Public Forum team, Tavishi Chakraborty and Frantz Frantz, a Public Forum team, Srijani Datta, Lincoln-Douglas, [...]
EP dance team places 3rd at jazz meet, celebrates Senior Night
Eden Prairie High School’s (EPHS) dance team (EPDT) hosted several other schools at a home meet on Thursday, Jan. 5. EPDT’s B squad, junior varsity (JV), and varsity jazz teams each placed third in their category. “We had great performances from all three teams (B squad, JV and varsity) at our home conference meet,” said [...]
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
myklgr.com
Springfield, North Mankato men in car/semi collision near Winthrop Wednesday
A North Mankato man was injured after colliding with a Springfield man near Winthrop Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Troy Michael Schull, age 57, of North Mankato, was driving a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq eastbound on Highway 19. At about 9:57 a.m., near mile post 112, Timothy Gordon Fabian, age 58, of Springfield, pulled a 2007 International semi out onto the highway from the parking lot of Heartland Corn Products. The vehicles collided on icy roads.
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
2-hour late start for EP Schools on Wed., Jan. 11
Eden Prairie Schools notified families that there will be a two-hour late start on Wednesday, Jan. 11 due to unexpectedly icy roads. The following programs have a two-hour late start: The following programs are closed or canceled: The following programs are continuing as scheduled:
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Frigid Winter Blast draws the hardy to Staring Lake for frosty fun
Despite windchills below zero Saturday afternoon, dozens of hardy souls descended on Staring Lake Park for the Eden Prairie Winter Blast. The event featured free sledding, ice skating, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, horse-drawn carriage rides, bonfires, art projects, and more on a brilliant sunny – but cold – January afternoon. Top, an unidentified young tuber [...]
KEYC
Lockdown at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - A school day in Janesville ended with a police presence and a lockdown. Police said threats came from threatening images students were air-dropping to each other. We will update with more information once it’s available.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
spectrumnews1.com
DNR issues rare winter air advisory for parts of Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — An air quality advisory from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, labeled "unhealthy for sensitive groups," was set to expire overnight into Thursday across Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Barron, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa and Eau Claire counties. “The weather pattern in the Eau Claire area has been the...
redlakenationnews.com
Driver hits man in south Minneapolis before sunrise, leaves him to die in a snowbank
A motorist hit a pedestrian near Lake Nokomis before sunrise Thursday and drove away, leaving him to die in a snowbank, officials said. The crash occurred about 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cedar Avenue and E. Nokomis Parkway, police said. Police have yet to say what type of...
willmarradio.com
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
redlakenationnews.com
Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.
April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
krwc1360.com
Funeral Mass Today (Thursday) for Scott Hollencamp, Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Victim
A funeral Mass is scheduled for today (Thursday) in Maple Lake for a young man from that community who was the victim of a recent auto-pedestrian crash. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp died in the early evening hours of January 3rd during the final hours of a heavy snowstorm that had made driving extremely difficult. His car had run off a snow-covered Highway 24 south of Clearwater and into the ditch. Scott had successfully gotten out of his vehicle, but was then struck by a southbound pickup truck. Authorities say he died at the scene.
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
931
Followers
679
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0