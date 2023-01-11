Read full article on original website
Californians urged to 'stay vigilant' as forecasters warn of 2 new storms
Californians should brace for flooding and possible landslides as “heavy to excessive rainfall” is expected over the weekend and into next week, forecasters warned early Saturday. With recovery efforts continuing in parts of the state which was battered by storms earlier this week, the National Weather Service said...
abc10.com
Billion-dollar storm? Why California's barrage of storms could prove costly
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A climatologist with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting that the ongoing storms in California will likely be the first billion-dollar storm of 2023 in the United States. “The size of California, so many assets that are vulnerable near the coast, large populations, large...
California scenes show devastation from flooding, sinkholes amid barrage of atmospheric rivers
The onslaught of atmospheric rivers continues to pummel California this week, making roads impassable, creating massive sinkholes and dropping more than a foot of rain in some places.
SFGate
California's paradox: Confronting too little water, and too much
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It wasn't so long ago that California prayed for rain. Something to quench the climate-change-fueled drought - the worst in at least 1,200 years - that has caused farm fields to wither and wells to run dry. To ease the blistering heat waves that triggered power outages and sent thousands to emergency rooms. To extinguish the wildfires that have ravaged forests, destroyed communities and blackened the skies.
Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California
(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Urges Californians: “Be Hyper-Vigilant” During This Third Week of Winter Storms
Federal emergency declaration gets California more funding, equipment, and personnel. January 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – As California enters the third week of severe winter storms, Governor Gavin Newsom is urging people to keep their guard up as strong winds and heavy rains. continue to threaten communities across the...
California flooding: Search intensifies for Kyle Doan, missing boy swept away by rushing water
Authorities and family are holding out hope that 5-year-old Kyle Doan can be found after he was swept away by floodwaters as a powerful storm walloped California.
5-Year-Old Swept Away In California Floodwaters Amid Powerful Storm
Authorities found his shoe after searching for seven hours.
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
KTLA.com
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
SoCal weather: What to know on rainfall totals, road closures and flash flood warnings
As the latest storm batters SoCal, here's what to know about rainfall totals, road closures and conditions to keep you and your family safe.
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
WATCH: Golfers Run From 'Massive' Waves Striking California Course
'This is going to hit us! We've got to get back!'
California utility company warns customers of 24 percent increases on gas and electric bills
Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) has announced rate hikes that will send residential bills soaring by about 24 percent for the company’s California customers. The utility company provides electricity and natural gas to 5.5 million electric customers and 4.5 million natural gas customers in a large portion of northern California.
At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast
At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
Series of storms heading to Southern California
Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
Modesto braces for another round of severe weather following tornado warnings
MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
koamnewsnow.com
CA: MASSIVE STORMS BRING FLOODING, HURRICANE FORCE WINDS
Massive California storms bring flooding, hurricane force winds. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Experts say Orca whale found on Florida beach died 'as a result of illness'
Veterinarians, biologists and pathologists identified the Orca whale found beached on Florida's coast a geriatric female who had died as a result of illness. WESH's Amanda Dukes reports.Jan. 13, 2023.
