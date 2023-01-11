ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

California's paradox: Confronting too little water, and too much

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It wasn't so long ago that California prayed for rain. Something to quench the climate-change-fueled drought - the worst in at least 1,200 years - that has caused farm fields to wither and wells to run dry. To ease the blistering heat waves that triggered power outages and sent thousands to emergency rooms. To extinguish the wildfires that have ravaged forests, destroyed communities and blackened the skies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

At least 9 dead with toll expected to grow after tornadoes tear through the Southeast

At least nine people are dead and the toll is expected to grow after more than a dozen tornadoes tore through the Southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Seven deaths were reported in Autauga County, Alabama, northwest of Montgomery, according to county Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett. Six of the deaths were reported Thursday, and the seventh was confirmed a day later.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
KTLA

Series of storms heading to Southern California

Southern California is enjoying a break from the persistent rain that has ushered in the new year, but meteorologists say don’t wash your car just yet. Two more storms are on the way, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. The first storm will arrive beginning late Friday night and periodic rainfall […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto braces for another round of severe weather following tornado warnings

MODESTO – Northern California communities are gearing up for another round of wild weather. In Stanislaus County, the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings in Modesto overnight  People woke up to heavy rain, roaring thunder, and lightning throughout the area with video recordings from Turlock, Modesto, and Oakdale."It's pretty scary because we don't really see that around here in this area," said Giselle Tadeo of Denair. The lightning flash illuminated the early morning sky as the National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings."I got the alert around 3:45 a.m. So, I saw the thundering, the lighting – all of that,"...
MODESTO, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC News

NBC News

574K+
Followers
65K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy