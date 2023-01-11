Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
A new bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers wants to highlight the state’s fragile water infrastructure
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A bipartisan group of state lawmakers plans to spend part of its time in Austin this year highlighting the state’s increasingly fragile water infrastructure. Texas Water...
Click2Houston.com
As lawmakers begin a new session, Texas mayors want to maintain control of local issues
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Preserving local control will be a central issue this legislative session, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said at a conference Friday along with eight other members of the Texas’ Big City Mayors coalition.
Click2Houston.com
Texas House speaker addresses prospects of anti-LGBTQ bills, gun legislation and casinos
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan said Thursday a select committee he formed in 2021 will address a number of social issues that conservatives are pushing this legislative session.
Click2Houston.com
Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
Click2Houston.com
Texas higher ed leaders optimistic about funding, faculty uneasy about culture wars as new session starts
When the Texas Legislature convened in January 2021 amid a global pandemic, higher education officials came to Austin and braced for budget cuts as the state grappled with how to make sure it could withstand an economic downturn brought by COVID-19. Two years later, the tone kicking off the 2023...
Click2Houston.com
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage. Residents who opened...
Click2Houston.com
🦞Crawfish prices increasing: Your next boil is about to get expensive
HOUSTON – Those crawfish boils are about to get a little more pricey this year. This year’s mudbugs are expected to be nearly two dollars more compared to last year. Latest data from The Crawfish App -- an app that shows updated crawfish price data from over 1600 businesses, show average prices per pound in Louisiana are $7.55 per pound for boiled crawfish and $5.67 per pound for live crawfish.
Click2Houston.com
Amazing artwork🖼️- see it here: Book, traveling art exhibit honor 100 years of Texas State Parks
HOUSTON – An art exhibit and book will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Texas state park system. Conservationist Andrew Sansom and author Linda J. Reaves, in collaboration with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, produced “The Art of Texas State Parks, a Centennial Celebration, 1923-2023.”. In a...
Comments / 0