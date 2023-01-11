Read full article on original website
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
Headlines: Officer recovers from Fentanyl exposure, man killed by police identified, Dutchess County crash
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
State trooper administered Narcan following possible exposure to opioids on Wantagh Parkway
Dr. Eugene Vortsman, with Northwell Health, isn't sure that the trooper's symptoms were from fentanyl exposure.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Police: Man wanted for breaking into 6 vehicles in Newark
Police say the man climbed a fence in the 500 block of 18th Avenue just after 2:30 a.m.
Police apprehend man with active warrants after brief chase in Bridgeport
Officials say the man took off but was apprehended near the Fairfield County Superior Courthouse.
Police: Man apprehended with ghost gun in Beacon
The City of Beacon police say they arrested a man on Thursday for having a ghost gun.
Authorities: Man shot, killed by police during stabbing identified
Responding officers from the Kent Police Department say they were forced to fire the fatal rounds at 34-year-old Christopher Torres when they arrived at a home and observed him stabbing a woman.
Police arrest, charge Queens man linked to multiple rapes
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to three separate rapes with two of those victims being 15-year-olds, according to the NYPD.
Arrest warrant issued for Newburgh man who failed to appear in court for shooting case
The DA's office and Newburgh Police are asking the public to help locate John DiCaprio.
Police: 19-year-old seriously injured in shooting at Wheatley Heights party
Officers say a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after 11 p.m. following an altercation on Conklin Avenue.
Residents fear for their safety following fatal stabbing in building
Residents at 1212 University Ave. say they are constantly looking over their shoulders following a fatal stabbing in their building last Friday.
Officials: Live hand grenade found at Hamptonburgh estate
The sheriff's office says it got a call around 4 p.m. of a potential hand grenade found by a contractor working at 172 Stony Ford Road.
News 12
Police: At least 4 under arrest after Sayreville HS student assaulted
At least four men have been arrested following an assault that happened outside of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Sayreville police say that two students at the school got into a dispute. After school was let out, adult family members and associates of one of those students came to the school and involved themselves in the dispute, according to police.
NYPD: Teenage boy stabbed while leaving school
The 14-year-old victim was stabbed in the back as he was walking outside of M.S. 301, located on Cauldwell Avenue, where there are also other schools and playgrounds nearby.
News 12
Police: Homeless man beaten in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say homeless man was attacked on Fairfield Avenue. They say he had severe trauma to his face and the back of his head. The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition. There are reports of an argument that happened Wednesday night before EMS arrived. Police say a suspect...
Newark police search for suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery
Police say the suspect followed a man into a building and struck him with a handgun multiple times before going through his pockets and bag.
Sayreville police release video of school assault incident
At least four men have been arrested following the assault.
Shots fired in Poughkeepsie, occupied vehicle hit by bullets
Officers were called in for reports of shots fired and found an occupied vehicle had been struck with gunfire.
One person in custody after possible shooting in Yonkers
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 155 South Broadway.
