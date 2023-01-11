Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochester Fire Department Investigating RV Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department is investigating the cause of an RV fire. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies and firefighters responded to the blaze in the 3800 block of Oak park Circle SE in Marion Township shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The fire was reported by the property owners who were not home but saw the fire on a security camera.
1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.Information about the victim's identity will be released at a later time.The incident is under investigation.
KEYC
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire this morning in Mapleton. First responders arrived at the home at 209 4th Avenue Southeast at around 8:30 a.m.. Authorities say everyone in the house at the time was able to get out safely, with no injuries. As...
KEYC
Mankato man hospitalized after crashing into MCHS
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was hospitalized after a crash into the Mayo Clinic Health System. Mankato Public safety responded to the accident around 4 p.m. The man was identified as Thomas Jackson, 75. Authorities say he suffered a medical event. He was immediately taken inside the emergency...
swnewsmedia.com
One person hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Savage
One person was hospitalized in a three-car crash on the border of Prior Lake and Savage on Tuesday evening. The crash occurred at about 6 p.m. on 140th Street and Highway 13 in Savage. Several police units from both the Prior Lake and Savage departments were called to the scene to assist with the crash and traffic control.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: FAMILY IDENTIFIES SNOWMOBILER CRITICALLY INJURED IN CRASH
Family members have identified the snowmobiler seriously injured in last weekend’s crash in Steele County as John McEnaney, 61, of Owatonna. McEnaney was airlifted last Saturday night by Mayo One to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester where he is still recovering. No further details are available on his condition.
Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police searching for missing person
Kathleen Jo Gimenez, Photo from Mankato Public Safety. Mankato police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Mankato woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, 21, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12 on the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato. Gimenez was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black Converse shoes. She is described as an Asian female, approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs about 200 lbs.
Teenage boy dies after being shot, crashing stolen car into snowbank
A teenage boy has died in Minneapolis after being found shot while behind the wheel of a crashed car, which had earlier been stolen. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North at 6:30 p.m. Friday and arrived to find the teen in the driver's seat of a vehicle that had crashed into a snowbank.
Teenager Driving Stolen Vehicle Shot to Death in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minneapolis Police are investigating the death of a teenage boy who was found with multiple gunshot wounds behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle. A news release says officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in North Minneapolis around 6:30 PM Friday. They...
KIMT
Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
Costly Construction Theft Near Rochester Under Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating another costly construction trailer burglary and theft reported in the Rochester area. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lee Rossman said deputies were called to a Rochester Township job site in the 2800 block of Prairie Woods Ln. Southwest Monday morning. The caller reported someone had cut the padlock on the trailer and stole power tools inside of it sometime between 5 p.m. on January 6 and 6:30 a.m. on January 9.
One Dead, Two Injured in Minneapolis Triple Shooting
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Minneapolis are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead and two others injured Wednesday evening. A statement from police says officers were at the scene of a vehicle crash at a north Minneapolis intersection when they heard gunshots ring out around 8:20 p.m. Officers went to the area of the gunshots and found a man and woman in an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds.
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
Man, 20, found dead at Rochester park
Police in Rochester are investigating after a man was found dead in a park Tuesday morning. Rochester Police Department says it was called to conduct a welfare check at Manor Park, with officers finding the 20-year-old Rochester man with lying against a building near the hockey rink just before 8 a.m.
Police in Twin Cities Respond to Pair of Armed Bank Robberies
Apple Valley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in two southern Twin Cities suburbs responded to two bank robberies at gunpoint Thursday morning. A news release from the Apple Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a Huntington Bank branch on the report of a robbery around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers learned the suspect entered the branch, produced a handgun and demanded the clerk give him money from the safe.
KAAL-TV
Paralyzed Rochester man returns home after diving accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is preparing to return home nearly six months after a devastating diving accident. In August, Nathan Keller dove off of a dock and broke his neck. It left the 42-year-old a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. “I think I’m doing pretty...
KIMT
Police: Man found dead in Rochester park died of self-inflicted gunshot
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The death of a 20-year-old whose body was found in a Rochester park appears to be self-inflicted. Police were called just before 8 am Tuesday about a male lying against the building near the ice rink at Manor Park. Officers went to do a welfare check and say they found a deceased 20-year-old male from Rochester with an apparent fatal gunshot wound. Police say a firearm was found near the body.
Man found dead in snowbank following hit-and-run
A man was found dead in a Minneapolis snowbank Thursday morning after what police believe was a hit-and-run collision. The discovery was made near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway at 7:10 a.m. Paramedics were at the scene first, with the victim pronounced dead at...
fox9.com
Heavy snow prompts thin ice warnings
(FOX 9) - Last year in mid-January, more than a dozen art shanties set up shop in the middle of a frozen Lake Harriet. This year, the event will be held on the banks of the lake, thanks to Mother Nature. "It's certainly disappointing to not be on the frozen...
Quick Country 96.5
Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
Comments / 0