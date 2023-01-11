ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

TruthWarrior2024
3d ago

Yeah seeing and talking about it are one thing, but what are her plans about doing something about it? These politicians are a waste, not a single word of any future plans she may have to try and stop these illegal trespassers.

The Center Square

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
New York Post

Texas DPS border raid captures human smugglers, illegal migrants in ‘stash house’

EL PASO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety uses a range of tactics including air surveillance and agents on the ground to smash human trafficking rings operated by cartels. Both were deployed this week to raid a “stash house” in the border city’s downtown which held 12 migrants who had sneaked into America illegally from Mexico. One of the agency’s pilots had spotted a red Jeep from the sky as it lumbered down Country Club Road — the vehicle’s back end sloping down under the weight of all the people crammed inside. “Vehicles that are loaded down like that...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
12 News

Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions

YUMA, Ariz. — Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona's Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources. Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema,...
AL.com

Alabama attorney general walks back statements about abortion pills

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall appeared to walk back statements made earlier in the week about prosecuting women for taking abortion pills in a recent interview with a Montgomery television station. On Wednesday evening, WSFA published an interview with Marshall where he said law enforcement would not go after women...
CBS Denver

Group helping migrants calls Biden visit to border 'long overdue'

For the first time since taking office, President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso on Sunday, amid a months-long surge in migrant crossings."I think it's overdue," said Andrea Loya, the Casa de Paz executive director. "There's been a lot of criticism around it, but I do think it's something that is needed. I don't think that you can fully grasp what's going on, if you're not seeing it firsthand."  It's a crucial visit that Loya said needs to stretch beyond the borderland."Hopefully this impacts other states, and I think it would be great if it's more...
