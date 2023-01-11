Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series
During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
thedigitalfix.com
John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition
Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
thedigitalfix.com
Why does M3GAN turn evil?
M3GAN has become an internet sensation thanks to the viral clips of her dancing and well, murdering, in the trailers for her tantalising horror movie. This has helped her new movie make a big splash at the US box office, especially for a January release. And with it now coming out in the UK and other countries internationally, even more, people will get to experience the majesty, the magic, and the magnificence of M3GAN.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Styles will return as Starfox in MCU, confirms producer
Harry Styles debuted as MCU character Starfox in Eternals, but despite one of the current biggest popstars joining the franchise, we haven’t heard much about his future. Nate Moore, VP of production and development at Marvel Studios, assures us that we’ll see him in more Marvel movies somewhere done the line.
thedigitalfix.com
Vikings Valhalla season 2 ending explained
What happened at the end of Vikings Valhalla season 2? This article contains spoilers for Vikings Valhalla season 2. The entire second season of the hit historical series Vikings Valhalla has just dropped on Netflix, and that ending is going to require some explanation. To absolutely no one’s surprise, the...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Velma TV series – can you stream the new Scooby-doo show?
How can you watch the new Velma Scooby-doo TV series? If you’re a fan of Scooby-doo and the adventures of the mystery machine, then there’s a good chance that you’ll want to watch Velma, the new Scooby-doo show. The new TV series takes Velma Dinkley, as the...
thedigitalfix.com
Amanda Seyfried turned down the best MCU movie believing it’d flop
Amanda Seyfried turned down an offer for a massive MCU role, because she thought it’d be the first MCU flop. From Mean Girls, to Mamma Mia, to Les Misérables, Amanda Seyfried is one of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Seyfried won a Golden Globe and an Emmy in...
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us zombies explained – what are the infected?
What are the infected in The Last of Us TV series? You’d be forgiven for thinking that The Last of Us is a classic zombie story about humanity desperately trying to survive against hordes of the undead. But if you’ve played the game, you’ll know the monsters in this story are a little different.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon star found their Golden Globe nomination ironic
The phenomenal success of the drama series House of the Dragon just keeps on growing, as members of the House of the Dragon cast found themselves nominated for Golden Globes recently. For Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy series, the nomination was ironic, but in a good way.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 won’t let DC villains take over like The Dark Knight
There might be ‘something in the way,’ in The Batman 2 — but it certainly won’t be Batman villains. Director Matt Reeves has made it clear in a new interview with Collider that Batman actor Robert Pattinson will be the primary focus in the superhero movie sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
Why does the latest Ant-Man 3 trailer spoil the new Marvel movie?
We need to talk about the new Ant-Man 3 trailer. There is a certain genre of movie trailer which shows the audience a condensed version of the film. You know the kind: you watch them and then realise that there’s simply no need to see the movie itself – at least not for the plot.
thedigitalfix.com
Logan Lerman isn’t interested in Percy Jackson TV series fancast
From The Perks of Being a Wallflower to Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, Logan Lerman burst onto our screens and quickly established himself as a teen movie icon. However, with the star moving on to different projects with 2022 movies like Bullet Train, he revealed in an interview with Esquire that he has no interest in revisiting the Percy Jackson universe. This is despite enthusiastic fans expressing interest in him taking on the role of Poseidon, in the upcoming Disney Plus fantasy series.
thedigitalfix.com
Ewan McGregor reveals why the Obi-Wan Kenobi ending surprised him
With Star Wars cast members Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor reuniting, sci-fi series Obi-Wan Kenobi was always bound to be a little emotional. But in an interview for the Disney Studio Awards consideration website, McGregor shared more insight into the gravitas of the pair’s final confrontation in the Star Wars series.
thedigitalfix.com
How David Attenborough inspired The Last of Us
Movies, TV shows, and videogames have been trying for years to come up with different twists on the basic concept of a zombie apocalypse. In 2002’s 28 Days Later and the much lesser-known (but very fun) Mayhem (2017) people are infected with a “rage virus.” And in The Last of Us, which is about to become a big-budget epic TV series, the planet is plagued by the “Infected.”
thedigitalfix.com
For god’s sake stop saying The Last of Us breaks the videogame curse
Apologies for this polemic, but it’s been a busy week at The Digital Fix preparing for The Last of Us, which premieres next week, and while reading about the TV series, something got my goat. What is it that’s irked me? Well, it’s the press talking about The Last of Us ‘breaking the videogame adaptation curse’.
thedigitalfix.com
The Batman 2 will tie into Penguin HBO series, says Matt Reeves
One thing to have survived the great Warner Bros shake-up is the Penguin show coming to HBO starring Colin Farrell. The drama series, a spin-off from DC movie The Batman, is part of a grander plan for Matt Reeves’s Gotham City, and the director has revealed it’ll tee up the sequel.
thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us – was Ellie born after the outbreak?
Was Ellie born after the outbreak? Few people enjoy their teen years but growing up during the literal apocalypse would probably make it a little more complicated. Yet, that’s what poor Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from The Last of Us has to put up with. The question is, though, was...
thedigitalfix.com
Alien TV series from Fargo creator filming later this year
The Head of FX, John Landgraf, has provided an update on the long-planned Alien TV series from Fargo creator Noah Hawley. It is set to go into production later in 2023. The sci-fi series will serve as a prequel to the main Alien trilogy, and is set around the same time as Prometheus.
thedigitalfix.com
M3GAN 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the M3GAN 2 release date? With January release dates being the graveyard shift of cinema, it’s safe to say that nobody really expected M3GAN, a horror film about a murderous AI companion doll, to do as well as it did. But thanks to the magic of social...
thedigitalfix.com
There’s a Terminator 2 tank and it’s both cool and adorable
Terminator 2: Judgement Day is the focus of the latest battle pass in the video game World of Tanks. In a special CGI trailer released to promote this crossover, a Terminator tank is seen arriving in the past and then doing battle with another liquid metal tank reminiscent of the T-1000.
Comments / 0