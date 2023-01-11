During a phone conversation about Piedmont resident Stewart Florsheim’s fifth book of poetry, “Amusing the Angels”, he says writing has long provided a safe haven. The collection, released late last year and already gaining attention after winning the 2022 Blue Light Book Award, bears the imprint of his life as a child of a Holocaust survivor who, as a young boy, experienced love, fear, fascination, ambiguous connection, and conflict with his parents. Other poems reveal a man moving through adult relationships that include lovers, a marriage partner, children, extended family members, total strangers, spirits or mythological figures, and real and imagined characters. Several of the poems are ekphrastic poems, written in response to and extending the action of specific great works of art, most often paintings. Dividing the collection into three sections, Florsheim says, “gives the reader room to pause and breathe, to not consume them all in one chunk.” The forms are eclectic: written according to narrative, prose, contemporary, classic or whatever structure best suits a particular theme.

