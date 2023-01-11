Read full article on original website
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Man Sprays Homeless Woman with Water to Force Her to Move and Refuses to ApologizeMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Watch: Game highlights as No. 1 Dougherty Valley takes down No. 2 San Ramon Valley in Bay Area showdown
DANVILLE, Calif. — Dougherty Valley high-scoring guard Ryan Beasley admitted to be little winded Tuesday night after taking last week off with an illness. "Thank you to my guy Connor (Sevilla) for going crazy tonight," said Beasley, who scored "only" 20 in a 64-58 East Bay Athletic League ...
sfstandard.com
Freshmen Star as St. Ignatius Wins Bruce-Mahoney Game
If the St. Ignatius student section chanted “he’s a freshman” every time one of Caeden Hutcherson, Steele Labagh or Raymond Whitley scored, they would have never stopped. The trio combined for 47 of the Wildcats’ 78 points in a 78-58 Bruce-Mahoney Game win over Sacred Heart Cathedral...
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Garfield unanimous at No. 1 after last week's clash with No. 2 O'Dea (Jan. 10)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Garfield received all nine first-place votes. O'Dea and Mount Spokane stay put at No. ...
NCAA Football: Portland St. at Washington
Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) looks to pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
San Jose State University Spartans
San José State Black Helmet Voted as National Champion
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State's 'City of San Jose' helmet was voted on by fans as the Helmet Bowl National Champion on HelmetTracker.com. The Spartans wore the black helmet in their 34-6 victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 24 as SJSU defeated teams like Kansas, BYU and Memphis along the way to being crowned national champions.
Huskies Finish as Top 10 Team in Final Associated Press Ranking
Just five others had a better season record than Kalen DeBoer's Huskies.
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
realdawghuskies.com
REPORT: 2023 4-Star Washington QB Target Asked to Be Released from Florida Letter of Intent
A day after 5-star quarterback Sam Huard put his name into the transfer portal, Florida commit, Jaden Rashada has requested to be released from his National Letter of Intent, according to On3.com. Rashada is a 4-star QB at Pittsburg High School in Pittsburg, California and a teammate of 2023 Washington...
Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos
{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
AOL Corp
Steilacoom High School student, baseball player dies in car crash on Saturday
Reese Widman, a 17-year-old student at Steilacoom High School, died in a car crash near Steilacoom in the early morning hours on Saturday, Jan. 7. Widman was a standout baseball player at Steilacoom. He was on his way to pursuing his dream of playing college baseball, having committed to Pierce College.
piedmontexedra.com
Review: Shotgun Players’ ‘Natasha’ a winning take on Tolstoy
“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” is an explosive musical celebration with a plot borrowed from none other than “War and Peace” — yes, Tolstoy’s thousand-plus-page novel that has been ritually avoided on college book lists for generations. The Shotgun Players production has been so enthusiastically received, it’s been extended and re-extended to Feb. 25 at the Ashby Stage in Berkeley.
alaskafish.news
AK Native CDQ group buys Seattle marina, office complex
Provides “extension of our Bering Sea operations to Seattle”. Coastal Villages Region Fund, which represents 20 remote Western Alaska communities, announced the purchase this week of a premier property on Lake Union that includes a marina and 16,000 square feet of office space from United States Seafoods. The location is to serve as a base of operations in the Lower 48 for CVRF, according to a press release.
Yardbarker
Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project
Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
This Is Washington's Best Barbecue Joint
Food Network found the top barbecue restaurant in every state.
Here's The Highest-Rated Chinese Restaurant In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the top Chinese restaurants in the Emerald City.
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Beautification Foundation thanks community for Holiday Greeting Fund donations
Piedmont Beautification Foundation (PBF) works in partnership with the City of Piedmont for a safe, sustainable and beautiful community. Funding for parks and projects throughout our city are made possible by the generosity of the following donors to PBF:. Lori and Mike Adams. Elizabeth Jason Adams. Carl West Anderson. Indira...
KRON4
Family-owned Lee’s Sandwiches expanding in the Bay Area
Co-Owner Thang Le and Marketing Manager Evandro Fernandes from Lee’s Sandwiches chatted their family-owned Bay Area business. Watch the clip to learn where you can try their dishes for yourself.
piedmontexedra.com
Holocaust informs Piedmont resident’s latest book of poetry
During a phone conversation about Piedmont resident Stewart Florsheim’s fifth book of poetry, “Amusing the Angels”, he says writing has long provided a safe haven. The collection, released late last year and already gaining attention after winning the 2022 Blue Light Book Award, bears the imprint of his life as a child of a Holocaust survivor who, as a young boy, experienced love, fear, fascination, ambiguous connection, and conflict with his parents. Other poems reveal a man moving through adult relationships that include lovers, a marriage partner, children, extended family members, total strangers, spirits or mythological figures, and real and imagined characters. Several of the poems are ekphrastic poems, written in response to and extending the action of specific great works of art, most often paintings. Dividing the collection into three sections, Florsheim says, “gives the reader room to pause and breathe, to not consume them all in one chunk.” The forms are eclectic: written according to narrative, prose, contemporary, classic or whatever structure best suits a particular theme.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Stolen vehicle recovered in Piedmont
Piedmont Police recovered a stolen vehicle on January 4 that had no license plates and had its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) scratched off. The vehicle, described as a Chevrolet in the police log, was seen driving on Glen Eden Avenue at 8:46 p.m. Piedmont police officers attempted to stop the vehicle due to a “non-operable” headlight. The occupants stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. One suspect was described in the police log as a Black male in his 40s. The other had no description.
sfstandard.com
Cop’s Checkered Past May Cost SF Taxpayers Another $2M
San Francisco is about to pay nearly $2 million to settle claims that two officers with histories of misconduct lied to justify shooting a man during an exchange of gunfire in the Outer Sunset. The settlement, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Supervisors, isn’t the first big payout...
