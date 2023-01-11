ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

sfstandard.com

Freshmen Star as St. Ignatius Wins Bruce-Mahoney Game

If the St. Ignatius student section chanted “he’s a freshman” every time one of Caeden Hutcherson, Steele Labagh or Raymond Whitley scored, they would have never stopped. The trio combined for 47 of the Wildcats’ 78 points in a 78-58 Bruce-Mahoney Game win over Sacred Heart Cathedral...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Connection

NCAA Football: Portland St. at Washington

Sep 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Sam Huard (7) looks to pass during the second half against the Portland State Vikings at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
SEATTLE, WA
San Jose State University Spartans

San José State Black Helmet Voted as National Champion

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State's 'City of San Jose' helmet was voted on by fans as the Helmet Bowl National Champion on HelmetTracker.com. The Spartans wore the black helmet in their 34-6 victory over Western Michigan on Sept. 24 as SJSU defeated teams like Kansas, BYU and Memphis along the way to being crowned national champions.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Another S.F. middle school falls into disciplinary chaos

{p dir=”ltr”}Since August 2021, San Francisco Unified’s Marina Middle School has lost almost a third of its staff, seen the departure of its longtime principal, and descended into what some educators familiar with the 670-student institution in one of The City’s wealthiest neighborhoods describe as barely controlled chaos. {p dir=”ltr”}Teachers, counselors and security staff who have left or are still working at the Fillmore Street school report that recent incidents include students recording videos of themselves as they beat another student, three female students assaulting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

Review: Shotgun Players’ ‘Natasha’ a winning take on Tolstoy

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812” is an explosive musical celebration with a plot borrowed from none other than “War and Peace” — yes, Tolstoy’s thousand-plus-page novel that has been ritually avoided on college book lists for generations. The Shotgun Players production has been so enthusiastically received, it’s been extended and re-extended to Feb. 25 at the Ashby Stage in Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
alaskafish.news

AK Native CDQ group buys Seattle marina, office complex

Provides “extension of our Bering Sea operations to Seattle”. Coastal Villages Region Fund, which represents 20 remote Western Alaska communities, announced the purchase this week of a premier property on Lake Union that includes a marina and 16,000 square feet of office space from United States Seafoods. The location is to serve as a base of operations in the Lower 48 for CVRF, according to a press release.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Oakland Strikes Out on $182M for A’s Stadium Project

Oakland whiffed on what may have been a key source of funding to help the city keep the A’s. The city will not receive any funding from the Department of Transportation’s Mega grant program. The team has agreed to fund the construction of a $12 billion waterfront development,...
OAKLAND, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Holocaust informs Piedmont resident’s latest book of poetry

During a phone conversation about Piedmont resident Stewart Florsheim’s fifth book of poetry, “Amusing the Angels”, he says writing has long provided a safe haven. The collection, released late last year and already gaining attention after winning the 2022 Blue Light Book Award, bears the imprint of his life as a child of a Holocaust survivor who, as a young boy, experienced love, fear, fascination, ambiguous connection, and conflict with his parents. Other poems reveal a man moving through adult relationships that include lovers, a marriage partner, children, extended family members, total strangers, spirits or mythological figures, and real and imagined characters. Several of the poems are ekphrastic poems, written in response to and extending the action of specific great works of art, most often paintings. Dividing the collection into three sections, Florsheim says, “gives the reader room to pause and breathe, to not consume them all in one chunk.” The forms are eclectic: written according to narrative, prose, contemporary, classic or whatever structure best suits a particular theme.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

The Blotter | Stolen vehicle recovered in Piedmont

Piedmont Police recovered a stolen vehicle on January 4 that had no license plates and had its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) scratched off. The vehicle, described as a Chevrolet in the police log, was seen driving on Glen Eden Avenue at 8:46 p.m. Piedmont police officers attempted to stop the vehicle due to a “non-operable” headlight. The occupants stopped the vehicle and fled on foot. One suspect was described in the police log as a Black male in his 40s. The other had no description.
PIEDMONT, CA
sfstandard.com

Cop’s Checkered Past May Cost SF Taxpayers Another $2M

San Francisco is about to pay nearly $2 million to settle claims that two officers with histories of misconduct lied to justify shooting a man during an exchange of gunfire in the Outer Sunset. The settlement, which is awaiting approval from the Board of Supervisors, isn’t the first big payout...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

