ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina State University (SC State) has incorporated three major changes intended to help students with graduating. According to a press release from SC State, the changes are an academic forgiveness policy that allows students to negate two poor course grades, extending the deadline to withdraw from a course without receiving a failing mark, and removing the English Proficiency Examination (EPE) from policy as a graduation requirement.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO