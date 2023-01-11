ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAU drops home conference game against Portland State

NAU women’s basketball lost Thursday’s home conference game against Portland State 79-66. NAU battled through the first half and held a slim halftime lead but Portland State showed offensive consistency down the stretch of the second half and bested the Lumberjacks after they had dropped both matchups against NAU last season.
Vikings axe Lumberjacks 17-point comeback at the buzzer, 75-74

After splitting a two-game home set against Montana and Montana State, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks traveled to Portland for a bout against the Portland State Vikings. The Vikings would come out victorious at the buzzer after NAU missed four free throws in a row down the stretch. The Lumberjacks (5-12,...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

