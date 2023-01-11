Read full article on original website
Biden to welcome Japan’s Kishida and historic military reforms at White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House on Friday and is expected to hail what Washington sees as historic plans by Tokyo for a major military buildup in the face of shared concerns about China. Kishida is in...
Russia criticises Reuters story on Russian hackers targeting U.S. nuclear scientists
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday criticised Reuters for spreading what it said was poorly sourced anti-Russian propaganda with a story about a Russian hacking team which targeted three nuclear research laboratories. Reuters on Jan. 6 reported the Russian hacking team, known as Cold River, had...
U.S. calls for U.N. to urge Taliban to reverse bans on women
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – The United States on Friday pushed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution calling on the Taliban-led authorities in Afghanistan to reverse bans on women working for aid groups or attending universities and high school, diplomats said. The 15-member council met privately on Friday...
Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo applies for approval of mRNA COVID vaccine
TOKYO (Reuters) – Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday it submitted its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine for regulatory approval in Japan. Approval would give Japan a home-grown mRNA vaccine of the type that have made up the bulk of its COVID inoculations so far. The vaccine known as DS-5670 is being proposed as a booster shot, Daiichi Sankyo said in a statement.
IMF’s Georgieva says Japan not facing increased inflationary pressures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said the Bank of Japan was conducting an appropriate review of its monetary policy stance, but should keep policy accommodative because the country faces low inflationary pressures. Georgieva told reporters that an adjustment to the central bank’s...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
China Dec coal imports slip as COVID spike dampens industrial activity
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s coal imports slipped in December from a month earlier as industrial activity slowed following a surge in COVID-19 cases after Beijing’s sudden removal of stringent pandemic controls. The world’s top coal consumer brought in 30.91 million tonnes of the fossil fuel last month,...
China central bank to maintain or increase policy-loan liquidity – Reuters poll
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank is likely to at least maintain current liquidity in the banking system on Monday through its management of medium-term policy loans, while keeping borrowing costs unchanged for a fifth straight month, a Reuters survey showed. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) would...
Strong ESG issuance in Asia defies global decline
(Reuters) – Sustainable funding held up in Asia during a rough patch globally last year thanks to strong local demand, and bankers say a pipeline of de-carbonisation projects is likely to keep deals flowing in 2023. Issuance of bonds tied to environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes grossed $142...
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 43% of U.S. COVID cases – CDC
(Reuters) – The fast-spreading Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week ended Jan. 14, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday. The sub-variant accounted for about 30% of cases in the...
Biden will welcome Netherlands prime minister on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte will meet at the White House with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Oil heads for solid weekly gain on China demand hopes
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States. Brent...
Indonesia palm oil export curbs, biodiesel plans to hit world vegoil supplies
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA (Reuters) – A move by top palm oil exporter Indonesia to restrict shipments and boost domestic biodiesel consumption is set to squeeze global vegetable oil supplies already undercut by lower output in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Edible oil buyers, including price-sensitive consumers in South Asia and Africa,...
Explainer-Washington creeps toward a debt catastrophe, again
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – An expected showdown between President Joe Biden’s Democrats and a newly minted Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives over the debt ceiling is threatening to push Washington to the brink of a debt crisis. WHAT’S THE DEBT CEILING?. Washington regularly sets a...
U.S. sending delegation to Cuba this month to restart law-enforcement talks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration plans to send a delegation to Havana this month to restart U.S.-Cuba talks on law-enforcement issues that were halted under former President Donald Trump, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday. U.S. concerns about counterterrorism will be among the subjects addressed in the talks, a...
Israel's Cognyte won tender to sell intercept spyware to Myanmar before coup -documents
SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Israel's Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT.O) won a tender to sell intercept spyware to a Myanmar state-backed telecommunications firm a month before the Asian nation's February 2021 military coup, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
Factbox – Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
(Reuters) – Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain. Here are some details about Akbari and his case:. – He served as deputy defence...
Russian missile attack hits infrastructure in Kyiv – officials
KYIV (Reuters) – A Russian missile attack hit infrastructure facilities in Kyiv on Saturday morning and explosions rang out in the Dniprovskiy district of the Ukrainian capital, a senior presidential official and the city’s mayor said. Reuters jounalists heard a series of explosions in Kyiv before an air...
