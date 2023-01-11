Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenGahanna, OH
Women’s Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Little Bar, church at risk of demolition for apartmentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Buckeyes offer Ohio O-tackle brothers Devontae and Deontae Armstrong
Lakewood St. Edward went 15-1 this past season including winning the Division 1 state championship with a 23-13 victory over Springfield. In January Ryan Day and Justin Frye stopped at St. Edward to check on 2024 offensive tackle Ben Roebuck and several other St. Edward prospects. Among those top prospects are 2024 offensive lineman Devontae Armstrong and twin brother Deontae Armstrong.
buckeyesports.com
Disagreement Over Buckeyes’ Place In Final Coaches Poll
Ohio State finished No. 4 in both the final AP Poll and the final coaches poll, though far from everyone is in agreement that the team should be ranked there. The argument for it is that the Buckeyes lost to Michigan, who in turn lost to TCU, who in turn lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. Michigan, TCU and Georgia are Nos. 3, 2 and 1 respectively.
thecomeback.com
Big Ten admits to major blown call against Ohio State
The Minnesota Golden Gophers faced the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday night in men’s basketball. The Gophers defeated the Buckeyes, 60-57, but the game wasn’t without controversy within the final seconds due to an apparent clean block that referees called a foul. “Bruce Thornton’s clean block is instead...
Central Ohio high school basketball: 4 Court Press scores and highlights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Highlights from throughout central Ohio on January 13 can be found below. You can watch episode two of 4 Court Press with 270 Hoops in the video player above.
Record-Herald
Washington Municipal Court civil credit news
Hattie Jackson II Inc., 1215 Gregg St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Karen Edwards, 1215 Gregg St. Apt. 201, Washington C.H., Ohio, for forcible entry and detainer, claims amount $15,000, was dismissed. City of Washington Income Tax, 117 N. Main St., Washington C.H., Ohio v. Robert Crabtree, 1411 Reservoir Ct., Washington...
Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline
The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion. The Buckeyes announced Friday that Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Hartline previously was the team’s passing game coordinator. He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018. Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson,... The post Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State women's basketball remains undefeated
Chart: Axios VisualsThe Buckeye women's basketball team record is still perfect through two months of the season.State of play: Coming off a Sweet 16 appearance in last year's March Madness tournament, Ohio State (17-0) is one of just three undefeated teams remaining in women's college basketball.They opened the season ranked No. 14, climbing all the way to No. 3 this week.Zoom in: OSU breezed through non-conference play, winning its first nine games each by double-digit margins.Things have gotten tougher since the start of Big Ten play, with the Buckeyes eking out an overtime victory against South Florida and beating Michigan by nine points. The intrigue: The team features homegrown talent in guards Madison Greene (Pickerington Central High School), Mya Perry (Reynoldsburg Summit HS) and Jacy Sheldon (Dublin Coffman HS). Greene and Sheldon are two of six OSU players currently averaging over 10 points per game.Up next: The Buckeyes travel to Nebraska on Saturday before returning home to face Northwestern next Thursday. Tickets start at $10.
Notre Dame grabs Ohio State player from college football transfer portal
Former Ohio State linebacker Javontae Jean-Baptiste entered the college football transfer portal early in the new year and now he's found a new home, announcing he committed to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. The defensive player is the sixth overall to pledge to the Fighting Irish out of the ...
americanmilitarynews.com
College tennis player dies unexpectedly in sleep; 2 NCAA players died in 1 week
A 20-year-old player on Colorado College’s men’s tennis team recently died in his sleep, the first of two college athletes to unexpectedly die in the span of a week. Jack Madison, a sophomore from Bexley, Ohio, died in his sleep while at home from college on Jan. 2, the college’s athletic department announced.
Eleven Warriors
Patience, Belief in Ohio State Paying Off for New Tight Ends Coach Keenan Bailey
Keenan Bailey didn’t have to wait as long as he did to become a full-time college football position coach. As he worked his way up through the ranks of Ohio State’s support staff from offensive intern to senior advisor to the head coach over the past seven years, Bailey received numerous offers to join coaching staffs elsewhere. But as Bailey considered all of those opportunities, he decided every time his heart was in Columbus.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly Ranks the 10 Best Restaurants in Central Ohio for 2022
Our list of the Columbus area’s top restaurants returns after a pandemic break—with a bonus selection of 39 additional dining favorites. G.A. Benton, Nicholas Dekker and Erin Edwards, with special thanks to Columbus Monthly’s team of eaters. No matter when we decided to bring back our 10...
2 Ohio winners in Mega Millions drawing
Two million-dollar winners in the Mega Millions drawing are from Ohio.
columbusneighborhoods.org
Historic Ohio Food Establishments
Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than a year, NBC4 Today Meteorologist Bob Nunnally has been away fighting cancer. NBC4 has provided many updates on his progress over that time, and he has gotten better bit by bit and day by day. When his doctors say that he is cleared to return to work giving […]
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
Longstanding Local Hardware Store in Ohio is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: 614 Now and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
New hotel coming to Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new hotel that its developers said captures the essence of the city is coming to downtown Columbus. Junto, a boutique-style hotel, has been in the works since 2021. Developers said it is the first of its kind and something Columbus desperately needs. Jim Merkel, responsible for the hospitality leg of […]
Comments / 0