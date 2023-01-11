ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
mynews13.com

Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
i4beyond.com

I-4 at Apopka-Vineland Road (S.R. 535) Interchange Public Meeting

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss proposed improvement projects to the Interstate 4 (I-4) interchange at Apopka-Vineland Road (State Road (S.R.) 535). The purpose of this project located in Orange County is...
ORLANDO, FL
The Center Square

Central Florida county asks legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governance

(The Center Square) – Osceola County took another step in a process begun last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governing status. The county issued a notice last week asking the state Legislature to amend, reenact or repeal the law that established the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave Disney and several other entities special tax and regulatory status. The county did so...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 3 men arrested after high-speed chase turns deadly in Osceola County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash early Saturday morning in Osceola County after authorities say three men tried to run away from deputies. Deputies said the chase started when three men parked in an SUV outside of a house party in Davenport side-swiped a deputy's vehicle and fled the scene in a stolen, late-model Range Rover, Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week

Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
POINCIANA, FL
bungalower

Winter Park commissioners consider expanding city limits

Winter Park commissioners are looking to expand their kingdom after directing city staff to study what it would take to expand city limits to I-4 and to absorb a neighborhood to the east, Winter Park Pines. The request was made at a commission meeting in late 2022, with no final...
WINTER PARK, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
LONGWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy