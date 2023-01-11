Read full article on original website
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd To Brief Media On Deadly Crash Stemming From Davenport Party
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Sheriff Grady Judd will brief the media at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at PCSO Sheriff’s Operations Center in Winter Haven regarding an investigation of an open house party in Davenport. Deputies say dangerous felons from the party rammed a PCSO vehicle
Fourth-generation beekeeper opens retail shop in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is filled with sweeping pastures and the typical inhabitants that roam them, but out among the plains and pastures, you can also find a different kind of farmer — one that dabbles in a smaller species. Robert Crisp, a beekeeper in Osceola County,...
I-4 at Apopka-Vineland Road (S.R. 535) Interchange Public Meeting
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public meeting from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 to discuss proposed improvement projects to the Interstate 4 (I-4) interchange at Apopka-Vineland Road (State Road (S.R.) 535). The purpose of this project located in Orange County is...
Central Florida county asks legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governance
(The Center Square) – Osceola County took another step in a process begun last year by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state legislature to dissolve Walt Disney’s self-governing status. The county issued a notice last week asking the state Legislature to amend, reenact or repeal the law that established the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which gave Disney and several other entities special tax and regulatory status. The county did so...
Poinciana News — meetings for CR 532, Poinciana Parkway expansion next week
Public meetings will be held next week for two major thoroughfares that service or impact the Poinciana area. Segment 2 of Poinciana Parkway (State Road 538) will extend the four-lane expressway from south of US 17/92 to Osceola/Polk Line Road (County Road 532). That segment also includes an interchange at 17/92, tolled ramps at CR 532 and bridges over the CSX railroad, Old Tampa Highway and US 17/92.
Winter Park commissioners consider expanding city limits
Winter Park commissioners are looking to expand their kingdom after directing city staff to study what it would take to expand city limits to I-4 and to absorb a neighborhood to the east, Winter Park Pines. The request was made at a commission meeting in late 2022, with no final...
Florida I-4 expansion projects underway
It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
Florida man buys $4.9M mansion using funds from PPP loan scheme, Attorney’s Office says
A Florida man who was caught using fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program funds to buy several cars and a $4.9 million mansion in Seminole County learned his sentence, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Diaper drive underway to help Orange County families in need
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County and Orange County Head Start are hosting a diaper drive to help families in need. You can donate diapers in person to ELCOC, 7700 Southland Blvd., Suite 100, Orlando, or Orange County Head Start at 2100 E. Michigan St. Orlando.
Eatonville residents speak out against sale of land where oldest Black school used to stand
The site of the first school for Black children in Central Florida is up for grabs as Orange County Public Schools prepares to close the deal to sell the 100 acres of land on which it once stood in March. Some residents want the town of Eatonville to regain ownership...
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
Large pile of trash concerns residents at Orange County apartment complex
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People living in an Orange County apartment complex said they live near a massive pile of filth. The trash at the Cherry Oaks Apartments is overflowing into the parking lot. And there is a smell in the air. Residents said they are frustrated that the...
Fire at gated community in Longwood hurts 1, Seminole firefighters say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters on Saturday responded to a gated community in Longwood, tackling a fire that sent one person to the hospital, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire crews responded at 12:40 p.m. to 212 Crown Oaks Way, an address located within The Springs, records...
Black Lives Matter group calls for legal action against 4 Lakeland officers
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Black Lives Matter group of Polk County is calling for the resignation of four Lakeland police officers and the city’s police chief after a traffic stop caught on video got violent. What You Need To Know. Antwan Glover was tased, hit in face during...
