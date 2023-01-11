Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
East Knox tops Fredericktown
Fredericktown was solid, but not good enough, on Saturday, as East Knox prevailed 34-23 on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and East Knox played in a 53-46 game on January 19, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wooster sweeps OCC swimming and diving meet
WOOSTER — The Gererals dominated the pool Saturday afternoon. Wooster swept the boys and girls teams titles in overwhelming fashion at the Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet at Ellen Shapiro Natatorium. GALLERY: Ohio Cardinal Conference Swimming and Diving Meet. The Ohio Cardinal Conference swimming and diving meet...
richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Shelby pounds Marion Harding
Shelby painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Marion Harding's defense for a 64-34 win on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash
Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Johnstown punches through Newark Catholic
Johnstown earned a convincing 58-29 win over Newark Catholic at Johnstown on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Johnstown a 21-7 lead over Newark Catholic.
richlandsource.com
Massillon holds off Canton Central Catholic
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Massillon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Canton Central Catholic 51-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Massillon and Canton Central Catholic played in a 63-53 game on January 14, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
West Lafayette Ridgewood casts spell on Orrville Kingsway Christian
Mighty close, mighty fine, West Lafayette Ridgewood wore a victory shine after clipping Orrville Kingsway Christian 59-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic overwhelms Newcomerstown
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Newcomerstown in a points barrage during a 59-30 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on...
richlandsource.com
Tiffin Calvert overcomes Old Fort in seat-squirming affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tiffin Calvert did just enough to beat Old Fort 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 11-8 lead over Old Fort.
columbusneighborhoods.org
Historic Ohio Food Establishments
Neighborhoods across Ohio take pride in their historic establishments. In this episode, WOSU’s George Levert visits a few of these places to find out more about their history, along with their secret to success. We take a look at TAT Ristorante Di Famiglia in Columbus, Carle’s Bratwurst in Bucyrus, the Fried Bologna at the G & R Tavern in Waldo and Grandpa’s Cheesebarn in Ashland.
richlandsource.com
Morral Ridgedale slides past Attica Seneca East in fretful clash
Mighty close, mighty fine, Morral Ridgedale wore a victory shine after clipping Attica Seneca East 41-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Attica Seneca East and Morral Ridgedale played in a 50-29 game on February 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Tough tussle: Lodi Cloverleaf breaks free from Mogadore Field
Lodi Cloverleaf eventually plied victory away from Mogadore Field 47-42 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 57-54 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
The Polar Plunge is back for Special Olympics Ohio
It’s once again Polar Plunge Season for Special Olympics Ohio!
Georgia-based gas station RaceTrac eyes expansion into Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain RaceTrac is planning an expansion into Ohio. RaceTrac is proposing its first location in Ohio along U.S. Route 36/State Route 37 at Davidson Lane in Delaware, according to a report by the Delaware Planning Commission. The plans call for a 6,008 square-foot convenience store accompanied […]
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes offer in-state 2024 running back, a former commit enters the portal
Without a running back being signed in the 2023 class, the Buckeyes are still in solid shape thanks to their depth. Players like Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson, Dallan Hayden, and even Evan Pryor all remain in the running back room, which has certainly softened the blow. While the roster is...
ocj.com
A look at Ohio’s aquaculture industry
Fishing alongside dad or grandpa is a core childhood memory for many people — baiting the hook with a worm, casting the line as far as you could, and feeling that sense of excitement at that tug on the end of the line. For Bill Lynch of Union County,...
americanmilitarynews.com
College tennis player dies unexpectedly in sleep; 2 NCAA players died in 1 week
A 20-year-old player on Colorado College’s men’s tennis team recently died in his sleep, the first of two college athletes to unexpectedly die in the span of a week. Jack Madison, a sophomore from Bexley, Ohio, died in his sleep while at home from college on Jan. 2, the college’s athletic department announced.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Big Return Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State football program received some great news. Star linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced his plans to return for another season. In a short post on Instagram, he revealed he's coming back to Columbus in 2023. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided ...
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Comments / 0