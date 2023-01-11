Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
iBerkshires.com
Dalton Board OKs ARPA Funds for Sewer Project Engineering
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to transfer $36,000 in ARPA funds on Monday night to supplement the $50,000 that it already has appropriated for the Dalton Division Road Sewer Project. The cost of engineering is estimated is approximately $37,000 based on the projected project cost. A typical...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Police/Ambulance Building Estimated at $5.9M
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The new estimated cost for the town's proposed combined police and ambulance facility is $5.9 million, which is lower than what the committee expected for the project. Police Station Committee Chair Kristen Tool presented the estimate, which includes about $4.7 million in fixed costs and $750,000...
theberkshireedge.com
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Dispensary Still Aims to Sell Medical Cannabis
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Five years after the Select Board lent its support to a planned medical cannabis facility, the proprietor still is working toward obtaining a license to be a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the commonwealth. Silver Therapeutics opened its doors as an adult use recreational cannabis retailer...
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
iBerkshires.com
Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time
ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
theberkshireedge.com
Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state
Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
WNYT
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Senior Wildrick Recipient of Superintendent's Award
DALTON, Mass. — Lucas Wildrick is this school year's recipient of the Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence. Wildrick, a senior at Wahconah Regional High School, was presented with the award at the Nov. 9 Central Berkshire Regional School Committee meeting by Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis. The Massachusetts Association of School...
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 44 people within 7 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 44 arrests and summons, including 15 domestic assault-related arrests, within 7 weeks.
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Cultural Council Awards Local Grants
LENOX, Mass. — State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County. "It's the local volunteers who really make this system work," said Smitty Pignatelli. "They make limited resources...
iBerkshires.com
BCC to Offer Suicide Prevention Training
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In recognition of the growing rate of suicide among college students, Berkshire Community College (BCC) will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to enroll in a free online course to learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation and how to take action. As...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Response to Mr. Williams
The response is appreciated, Mr. Williams. First, I'm sorry for the error regarding fundraising; it was not intentional. Second, I want to be clear that I agree that the youth center is vital to the town and community. Additionally, I applaud that the youth center raised its rates, but I...
iBerkshires.com
Over $30,000 Drug Seizure in Pittsfield Leads to Trafficking Charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at 29 Alden Ave in Pittsfield by the Pittsfield Police and State Police resulting in the arrest of Alan J. Ramos. Upon execution of the search warrant, the Pittsfield Police and State Police Berkshire County Detective Unit seized...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new owner looking to reopen closed Springfield nightclub
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield nightclub is still closed after a man was shot and killed inside last spring. However, the doors may reopen, pending license approval for a new owner. A nightmare unfolded at a popular spot in downtown Springfield in May 2022. David Carrasquillo, 30, was found...
“I’ve never in 36 years seen this amount of meth,” says Berkshire DA
One person was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after police found illegal drugs worth more than $31,000 in street value.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
