Pittsfield, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Dalton Board OKs ARPA Funds for Sewer Project Engineering

DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to transfer $36,000 in ARPA funds on Monday night to supplement the $50,000 that it already has appropriated for the Dalton Division Road Sewer Project. The cost of engineering is estimated is approximately $37,000 based on the projected project cost. A typical...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Police/Ambulance Building Estimated at $5.9M

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The new estimated cost for the town's proposed combined police and ambulance facility is $5.9 million, which is lower than what the committee expected for the project. Police Station Committee Chair Kristen Tool presented the estimate, which includes about $4.7 million in fixed costs and $750,000...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Dispensary Still Aims to Sell Medical Cannabis

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Five years after the Select Board lent its support to a planned medical cannabis facility, the proprietor still is working toward obtaining a license to be a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the commonwealth. Silver Therapeutics opened its doors as an adult use recreational cannabis retailer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time

ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state

Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
PITTSFIELD, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Wahconah Senior Wildrick Recipient of Superintendent's Award

DALTON, Mass. — Lucas Wildrick is this school year's recipient of the Superintendent's Award for Academic Excellence. Wildrick, a senior at Wahconah Regional High School, was presented with the award at the Nov. 9 Central Berkshire Regional School Committee meeting by Superintendent Leslie Blake-Davis. The Massachusetts Association of School...
DALTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Cultural Council Awards Local Grants

LENOX, Mass. — State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County. "It's the local volunteers who really make this system work," said Smitty Pignatelli. "They make limited resources...
LENOX, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC to Offer Suicide Prevention Training

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — In recognition of the growing rate of suicide among college students, Berkshire Community College (BCC) will offer students, faculty and staff the opportunity to enroll in a free online course to learn how to recognize the signs of suicidal ideation and how to take action. As...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Letter: Response to Mr. Williams

The response is appreciated, Mr. Williams. First, I'm sorry for the error regarding fundraising; it was not intentional. Second, I want to be clear that I agree that the youth center is vital to the town and community. Additionally, I applaud that the youth center raised its rates, but I...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Over $30,000 Drug Seizure in Pittsfield Leads to Trafficking Charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at 29 Alden Ave in Pittsfield by the Pittsfield Police and State Police resulting in the arrest of Alan J. Ramos. Upon execution of the search warrant, the Pittsfield Police and State Police Berkshire County Detective Unit seized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WUPE

Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

