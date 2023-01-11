Read full article on original website
Related
Gas prices going back up Wednesday in Georgia, here’s why
Go ahead and fill up your car with gas Tuesday, because it's going to get a lot more expensive on Wednesday.
wgxa.tv
Kemp to push Ga. lawmakers to OK income & property tax breaks, bar local zoning standards
Gov. Brian Kemp unveiled plans Wednesday to provide Georgians a $1.6 billion tax refund, relax local housing rules to attract first-time home buyers and pull money from reserves to restore funding lost during a 2022 suspension of state gas taxes. The Republican governor outlined his legislative priorities before more than...
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
WMAZ
Overnight curfew issued in Griffin following powerful storms | Live updates
ATLANTA — North Georgia was under an enhanced risk, Level 3 out of 5, for severe weather for Thursday, Jan. 12. Georgians experienced damaging winds up to 60 mph along with the possibility of a few tornadoes. The NWS will be out to survey storm damage and investigate reports of possible tornados Friday.
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Some metro Atlanta school districts closed Friday in wake of storm
School district administrators cancel in-person instruction to allow crews to repair storm damage.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
Brian Kemp promises Georgia residents another tax rebate
Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
wgxa.tv
Many Middle Georgia schools closing early in anticipation of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- More schools are closing early ahead of the severe thunderstorms that could be coming into the Midstate on Thursday afternoon. ACE Academy will begin releasing students at 1:15 and all afternoon events are canceled, including the afterschool program. Washington County Public Schools have also announced early...
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
wgxa.tv
Severe weather injures 9 in Jasper County
MONTICELLO, Ga. (WGXA) -- The clean-up is on after severe weather swept through Jasper County. According to Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, the severe weather left nine people injured and their conditions are unknown. He says it even left one woman trapped in her house but crews were able to rescue her safely. Patricia Woods' nephew's mother lives in Jasper County as well and she says several things were destroyed.
Three Georgia Cities Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
WMAZ
Kemp proposes $2,000 state employee pay raise, $1 billion in new round of surplus payments
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp intends to boost the pay of state employees by $2,000 a year, he announced Thursday, and has several cash programs in store for his second term. The governor made the announcement during remarks at the inaugural ceremonies for his second term. During the address,...
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its rich history, cultural diversity, and, unfortunately, its haunted roads. Here are the top five most haunted roads in Atlanta:. 1. Clay Street: Located in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, Clay Street is said to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. Witnesses have reported seeing her ghostly figure running and playing in the street, as well as hearing her giggles and footsteps.
wgxa.tv
Spalding County EMA reports widespread damage in Griffin area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Numerous buildings lost roofs and widespread power loss resulted from severe weather in the Griffin area Thursday evening, according to the Spaulding County Emergency Management Agency. However, EMA adds the full extent of the damage will not be clear until daybreak. EMA officials urge residents to...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0