richlandsource.com
Some kind of impressive: Shelby pounds Marion Harding
Shelby painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Marion Harding's defense for a 64-34 win on January 14 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Shelby and Marion Harding squared off with December 4, 2021 at Shelby High School last season. For results, click here.
Marysville outduels Lewis Center Olentangy in competitive clash
Marysville put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lewis Center Olentangy 48-38 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy squared off with February 18, 2022 at Marysville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Massillon holds off Canton Central Catholic
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Massillon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Canton Central Catholic 51-42 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Massillon and Canton Central Catholic played in a 63-53 game on January 14, 2022. For...
Tygers tame Wooster with quick blitz in 1st half
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Senior got back to its winning ways with an emphatic, 76-50 Ohio Cardinal Conference victory over Wooster on Friday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Tygers (8-4 overall, 5-1 in the OCC) had lost two straight and three of their past four, but rebounded in resounding fashion in this one.
Bloom-Carroll ends the party for Circleville
Bloom-Carroll put together a victorious gameplan to stop Circleville 74-58 in Ohio boys basketball on January 13. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville squared off with January 15, 2022 at Circleville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic overwhelms Newcomerstown
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic showed it had the juice to douse Newcomerstown in a points barrage during a 59-30 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 4, Newcomerstown faced off against Beallsville and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took on...
West Lafayette Ridgewood casts spell on Orrville Kingsway Christian
Mighty close, mighty fine, West Lafayette Ridgewood wore a victory shine after clipping Orrville Kingsway Christian 59-51 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on January 3, West Lafayette Ridgewood squared off with Gnadenhutten Indian Valley in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
Over and out: Johnstown punches through Newark Catholic
Johnstown earned a convincing 58-29 win over Newark Catholic at Johnstown on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Johnstown a 21-7 lead over Newark Catholic.
Martins Ferry dims lights on Cambridge
Martins Ferry delivered all the smoke to disorient Cambridge and flew away with a 73-48 win on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Martins Ferry and Cambridge played in a 53-40 game on January 14, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Tough tussle: Lodi Cloverleaf breaks free from Mogadore Field
Lodi Cloverleaf eventually plied victory away from Mogadore Field 47-42 on January 13 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field played in a 57-54 game on January 26, 2022. For more, click here.
Tiffin Calvert overcomes Old Fort in seat-squirming affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Tiffin Calvert did just enough to beat Old Fort 51-42 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Tiffin Calvert a 11-8 lead over Old Fort.
Morral Ridgedale slides past Attica Seneca East in fretful clash
Mighty close, mighty fine, Morral Ridgedale wore a victory shine after clipping Attica Seneca East 41-36 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Attica Seneca East and Morral Ridgedale played in a 50-29 game on February 17, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Chamber welcomes Bradshaw Beauty to Galion
GALION -- On Friday, Jan. 13 the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bradshaw Beauty to Galion. The organization conducted a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Bradshaw Beauty, located at 116 N. Liberty St., Galion.
New management at ‘The Hub’ in Crestline excited for 2023 events
CRESTLINE -- The Hub at Village Square in Crestline is under new management, by mother and daughter team Bethany and Braeden Rachel. Braeden has grown familiar in the community as one of the operators of Local Tracks on North Seltzer Street for the past two years. The Rachels say that over the past few years, “we have fallen in love with the village of Crestline.”
Chilly forecast offers pristine scene for ice sculptures at Loudonville's Mohican Winterfest
LOUDONVILLE — Weather conditions on Saturday are shaping up to be pristine -- if you’re an ice sculpture. The 32 ice sculptures that are destined to line downtown Loudonville’s Main Street on Saturday will appreciate the 30-degree forecast. Download PDF.
Mansfield BOE hears update on homeless student program
MANSFIELD — Kathy Goodwin's job brings a mixture of tears and triumphs. A community health worker with Third Street Family Health Services, Goodwin works primarily with adult family members of homeless students in the Mansfield City School district. GALLERY: Tyger Den. The Tyger Den is where Mansfield City Schools...
Shelby woman with cancer shares gratitude for community's support
SHELBY -- After attending multiple benefits to support friends and neighbors, Katie Silcox said she never thought she’d be on the receiving end of an organized charity. Silcox was diagnosed with a granulosa cell tumor in summer 2022 and had emergency surgery for a ruptured ovarian tumor.
Mansfield lands $1.7 million grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- A planned $12.7 million Main Street Corridor Improvement project in Mansfield has received a $1.7 million kickstart in the former of a state safety grant. City engineer Bob Bianchi said Thursday the Ohio Department of Transportation notified the city Wednesday its application for the funds was approved. Chuck...
Library to host annual Black History celebration
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library invites the community to the annual Black History Celebration. This event will be held at the Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, on Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
'I'd rather take the jail:' Amish refuse to pay buggy fines in court hearing
ASHLAND — A group of eight Amish people refused to pay their fines for their violations of Ohio's new buggy law in a fines and costs hearing in Ashland Municipal Court on Thursday. Elmer Hershberger, Mosie Shetler, Andy Swartzentruber, Eli L. Swartzentruber, Henry Swartzentruber, Susan Troyer, Eli J. Yoder,...
