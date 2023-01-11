CRESTLINE -- The Hub at Village Square in Crestline is under new management, by mother and daughter team Bethany and Braeden Rachel. Braeden has grown familiar in the community as one of the operators of Local Tracks on North Seltzer Street for the past two years. The Rachels say that over the past few years, “we have fallen in love with the village of Crestline.”

