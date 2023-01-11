ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Biden Aides Find More Classified Docs in a New Location

Aides to President Joe Biden have found even more classified documents in a different location than the office he used in D.C. after the Obama administration. Classified documents were first found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November—which was reported earlier this week and confirmed by the White House in a statement Monday—leading Biden aides to begin a search for more. Biden said Tuesday he’s “cooperating fully” with the Justice Department and was “surprised” by the discovery. It wasn’t made clear when or where the latest batch of documents were found or their level of classification.Read it at NBC News
Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump

The White House on Monday disclosed that lawyers for President Biden discovered what they called a “small number” of classified documents in November in an office Biden had used between his time serving as vice president and president. The documents were turned over the next day to the National Archives, and the White House said […]
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with...
🎥Biden's first comments on classified docs at his old office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was surprised when informed that government records were found by his attorneys at his former office space in Washington. He was asked about the issue after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents.
Mike Roger’s Office Asks if Classified Documents Found at Biden Center Damaged National Security

Washington, D.C.– For Immediate Release Thursday, January 12, 2023. ICYMI, FOX NEWS: ROGERS ASKS IF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT BIDEN CENTER DAMAGED NATIONAL SECURITY. Today, Fox News published an exclusive story detailing U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, efforts to urge Ronald S. Moultrie, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, and William K. Lietzau, Director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, to provide information on the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The letter comes as the White House confirms that classified documents were also found in the garage of President Biden’s Wilmington residence.
