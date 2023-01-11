Aides to President Joe Biden have found even more classified documents in a different location than the office he used in D.C. after the Obama administration. Classified documents were first found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November—which was reported earlier this week and confirmed by the White House in a statement Monday—leading Biden aides to begin a search for more. Biden said Tuesday he’s “cooperating fully” with the Justice Department and was “surprised” by the discovery. It wasn’t made clear when or where the latest batch of documents were found or their level of classification.Read it at NBC News

