Malkin’s 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4.
Malkin’s 28th career 4-point game helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead.
Jason Zucker, Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.
Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes and Travis Dermott scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost five of six.
