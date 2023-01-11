ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Malkin’s 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks

By WILL GRAVES - AP Sports Writer
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4.

Malkin’s 28th career 4-point game helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh spotted the Canucks a three-goal lead.

Jason Zucker, Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell also scored for Pittsburgh, which has won two straight following a six-game losing streak.

Conor Garland, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes and Travis Dermott scored for Vancouver. The Canucks have lost five of six.

