Columbus 4, Detroit 3
Detroit003—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 12:47. 2, Columbus, Gavrikov 3 (Johnson, Bemstrom), 13:54. 3, Columbus, Laine 11 (Roslovic, Blankenburg), 15:30. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 10:01. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 12 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 1:32. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (High Sticking), 1:53; Kubalik, DET (High Sticking), 5:54. Third Period_5, Detroit, Maatta...
Detroit 87, Robert Morris 75
ROBERT MORRIS (8-11) Spear 7-14 0-0 15, Walker 3-6 4-4 10, Cheeks 7-12 4-5 22, Corbin 3-9 2-2 11, Last 2-5 1-2 5, Green 2-8 4-4 9, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Wainwright 1-1 0-0 2, Mayers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-19 75. DETROIT (7-12) Liddell 3-8 9-10 15, Davis...
Minnesota 2, Arizona 1
Minnesota020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 18 (Addison, Kaprizov), 9:39 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Gaudreau 11 (Hartman, Steel), 10:30. Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Hooking), 4:36; Keller, ARI (Interference), 7:45; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 8:28. Third Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 16 (Chychrun, McBain), 5:42. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-9-12_29. Minnesota 6-15-6_27. Power-play opportunities_Arizona...
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Saturday's Games. Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m. Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington,...
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95
MILWAUKEE (95) Connaughton 5-12 0-0 14, Portis 4-10 6-6 15, Lopez 5-10 0-0 13, Allen 4-9 1-2 12, Holiday 5-14 1-4 12, Beauchamp 0-4 0-0 0, T.Antetokounmpo 0-0 0-0 0, Mamukelashvili 2-4 0-0 5, Ingles 2-5 0-0 5, Carter 4-9 0-0 10, Green 3-7 0-0 9. Totals 34-84 8-12 95.
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
Minnesota 70, Ohio St. 67
MINNESOTA (7-8) Battle 5-12 0-0 11, Garcia 9-15 8-11 28, Ola-Joseph 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 5-10 1-2 13, Samuels 2-6 0-1 6, Payne 5-6 0-2 10, Carrington 0-3 0-0 0, Henley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 9-16 70. OHIO ST. (10-6) Sensabaugh 6-18 4-4 18, Sueing 4-13 5-6 13, Brown...
Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix
Phoenix Suns (21-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves face Phoenix. The Timberwolves are 13-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference...
NFL Playoff Glance
X-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo would be played at Atlanta. L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m. (CBS) N.Y. Giants at Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. (FOX) Baltimore at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. (NBC) Monday, Jan. 16. Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs. Saturday, Jan....
Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Miami
Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami. The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of...
