Adams County, IL

khqa.com

Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Missouri Chamber of Commerce discusses Amendment 3 in the workplace

Jefferson City — The legalization of recreational marijuana in Missouri has been at the forefront of discussion. Employers are concerned with the impact this could have on the workplace. The Missouri Chamber of Commerce hosted a webinar to discuss how the new law will impact workplace drug policies in...
MISSOURI STATE
khqa.com

Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Pritzker celebrates milestone at Quincy Veterans' Home

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday joined local, state, and community leaders to celebrate the final structural beam being placed at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy. The “Topping Out” ceremony marks a significant milestone in the nearly $300 million renovation and rehabilitation project that...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

59 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Fifty-nine counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of January 13, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number of counties has decreased by 14, compared to the previous week, with three Illinois counties...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

171 children died in DCFS care according to Inspector General's Office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services has released its 2023 report. The 248-page report found that 49 more children died in 2022 than the year before. This year's report covers more than 425,000 children reached by DCFS.
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

How did Louisiana's former police chief get the job?

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Former Louisiana Police Chief William Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in just a few weeks. The court appearance stems from his October 19, 2022, arrest and subsequent drug related charges. But the question still remains from many people: How did Jones get there...
LOUISIANA, MO
khqa.com

Former Louisiana police chief faces 2nd degree murder charge

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The former Louisiana police chief is now facing a second degree murder charge. A grand jury indicted William Jones on the murder charge, and he was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cole County Jail, according to Jones' attorney Christopher Lozano. Lozano said he...
LOUISIANA, MO
khqa.com

Keokuk awarded $600,000 grant for housing rehabilitation

KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

First-Responder retirees reminded of tax deduction

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Thousands of retired first responders in Illinois and across the country may reduce their taxable earnings by up to $3,000 by taking advantage of an often-unused tax deduction. The Illinois Public Pension Fund Association, IPPFA, is reminding retired public safety officers about the Healthcare Enhancement...
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Charges dropped against 1 Hannibal murder suspect

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Hannibal man accused of murder was released from the Marion County jail on Friday afternoon after prosecutor Luke Bryant filed a motion to dismiss the case late Thursday. Jordan Payne, 27, was one of five people charged with the first-degree assault and second-degree murder...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Woman arrested in Hannibal for reportedly trafficking drugs

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A woman was arrested for reportedly trafficking drugs, according to the Hannibal Police Department, HPD. Erica R. Sydnor, 35, is facing first degree drug trafficking charges following an investigation by officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES) regarding the sale of fentanyl. On Wednesday,...
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

Cleanup underway on Edina restaurant destroyed by fire

EDINA, Mo. — Cleanup started this week on the rubble of a popular northeast Missouri bar and grill destroyed by fire last month. The Blue Room just off the square in Edina burned on December 8, 2022. Owner Chris Moubry told KTVO the building was fully insured, and the...
EDINA, MO
khqa.com

Family pleads for help to find missing Macomb man

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The family of a missing and possibly endangered Macomb man told KHQA News that Eric Fischer has not been seen since around noon on Sunday, Jan 8. "There is footage of him purchasing a blue and black huffy mountain bike, a bike pump, and a grey backpack. He took it to the parking lot, filled the tires, then rode it north out of the parking lot in Macomb," Chelsea Teel said in a statement.
MACOMB, IL

