Fort Smith, AR

talkbusiness.net

Employee pay raises on the agenda for Fort Smith Board

A proposed ordinance that would give all non-uniformed Fort Smith city employees, except the city administrator and internal auditor, a raise effective April 3 is on the agenda for the Fort Smith Board of Directors regular meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The ordinance states that all city employees within their...
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas River commercial tonnage up almost 3% in 2022

A more than 16% gain in outbound shipments and gains in sand, gravel, rock and iron/steel shipments resulted in a 2.94% gain in commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in 2022, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. For the year, the Corps reported 11.011 millions tons,...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding has a new owner

Arcane Capital Partners, a private family office in Little Rock led by Michael Hickmon, Sam Ford and Will Ford, announced Thursday (Jan. 12) that it is the new owner of Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. PolyTech is a plastics-injection molding and extrusion company with...
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
FORT SMITH, AR
5newsonline.com

Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR

