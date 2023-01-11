Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort SmithCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5 Things You Didn't Know About Ed Walker's Drive InCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
New Big Lots Store Coming To Sallisaw And The Cities Growth ContinuesCameron EittreimSallisaw, OK
This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy NowCameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
5newsonline.com
Fort Smith residents urging city officials and animal control to ‘step up’
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As Jayne Alford’s family enjoyed the long Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, her normally quiet neighborhood near Free Ferry and 46th Street was met with commotion. “I heard a loud sound and I knew what had happened,” Alford recalled. Alford says while standing in...
talkbusiness.net
Employee pay raises on the agenda for Fort Smith Board
A proposed ordinance that would give all non-uniformed Fort Smith city employees, except the city administrator and internal auditor, a raise effective April 3 is on the agenda for the Fort Smith Board of Directors regular meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 17). The ordinance states that all city employees within their...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas River commercial tonnage up almost 3% in 2022
A more than 16% gain in outbound shipments and gains in sand, gravel, rock and iron/steel shipments resulted in a 2.94% gain in commercial tonnage shipped on the Arkansas River in 2022, according to figures from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. For the year, the Corps reported 11.011 millions tons,...
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Fort Smith police respond to fatal crash on Grand Avenue
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police responded to a fatal crash in the early morning on Jan. 11 on Grand Avenue. According to the report, the vehicle was driving eastbound near the 1400 block of Grand when it left the roadway on the southside, striking a traffic light at the intersection of N. E. Street and Grand.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
talkbusiness.net
Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding has a new owner
Arcane Capital Partners, a private family office in Little Rock led by Michael Hickmon, Sam Ford and Will Ford, announced Thursday (Jan. 12) that it is the new owner of Prairie Grove-based PolyTech Plastic Molding Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. PolyTech is a plastics-injection molding and extrusion company with...
Fort Smith couple found dead by murder-suicide in Illinois
A Fort Smith couple was found dead in Illinois after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
One dead after single-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police are investigating after a single-vehicle accident left one dead early Wednesday morning on Jan. 11.
KHBS
Fayetteville, Fort Smith to host events and speakers for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 16. Arkansas organizations have planned events for the holiday weekend. The Northwest Arkansas MLK Council is putting on several events across Washington County to honor the civil rights icon. Follow this link for more event information. Saturday, Jan....
fox5ny.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
Fayetteville Volkswagen dealer sues company over rival location in Rogers
A Fayetteville car dealership has sued Volkswagen, saying that adding another dealership nearby is "not feasible" and would violate its contract.
OHP dive team recovers stolen truck from Oklahoma lake
The vehicle that was recovered was a 2008 red Chevy Silverado.
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
KHBS
Fort Smith lawmaker named new chair of Arkansas' Black Caucus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A state representative from Fort Smith was appointed chair of the Black Caucus in Arkansas Wednesday. Rep. Jay Richardson, a Democrat who represents District 49 in north Fort Smith, is serving his third term in office. "What we're looking at are things that are important...
Illinois police investigate apparent murder-suicide of Arkansas couple after crash on interstate
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois State Police (ISP) is investigating the death of 34-year-old Tiffany C. Hendrickson and 40-year-old Michael J. Hendrickson of Fort Smith, Arkansas after responding to a crash in Otto Township, Illinois where both individuals were found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash.
5newsonline.com
Bones found within blocks of where a man was reported missing years prior
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are in a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue after skeletal remains were found by a dog Tuesday night. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police tells 5NEWS that officers received a call just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, about a dog finding skeletal remains in the area.
5newsonline.com
Lawsuit filed over Arkansas jail inmate's malnutrition death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to an article by the Associated Press, The family of a man who died from dehydration and malnutrition while being held in a west Arkansas jail filed a federal lawsuit Friday claiming jail staff ignored his medical and mental health needs. Larry Eugene Price...
Arkansas teacher arrested for ‘possible inappropriate behavior’ with student
A Green Forest English teacher was arrested following accusations of "possible inappropriate behavior" between him and a student.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Strawberry Capital of the World
Did you know there's a small town in Oklahoma known as the strawberry capital of the world? While the Sooner State is probably better known for its watermelon and peaches, but we also have strawberries. As a matter of fact, these are some of the very best strawberries you'll ever...
