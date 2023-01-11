Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game
Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game Both the Baltimore Ravens organization and its superstar quarterback vowed before the season not to let the Lamar Jackson contract situation become a distraction this year. And, for the most part, it hasn't until recently. On the eve of the Ravens' playoff game against its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, it looks like the team's leader and best player will sit the game out in favor of backup Tyler Huntley. And, frankly, Jackson should sit out as $250 million or more hangs in the...
5 Coaches Who Could Easily Replace Kliff Kinsbury in Arizona
On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Kingsbury, a former college quarterback with Texas Tech and head coach of the Red Raiders, held the position from 2019 until the end of this season and finished with a record of 28-37-1. With Kingsbury out of the picture, the...
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cardinals head-coaching candidate tracker: Who is in the mix to replace Kliff Kingsbury?
The Arizona Cardinals must hire a new head coach, as they fired Kliff Kingsbury at the conclusion of a 4-13 2022 season. He coached four seasons. Some of the candidates the Cardinals are considering have begun to be reported. Below is where we will update the search for a new...
Odell Beckham Jr. responds to footage of airline incident in Twitter rant
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went on a rant on Twitter responding to leaked footage of his airline incident from last November. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the talk of the NFL late in the season as he went on free agent visits to interested teams. But in November, Beckham’s free agent tour was overshadowed after he was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport for not following the flight crew’s directives to fasten his seatbelt. Additionally, the crew said that Beckham was in and out of consciousness.
Breaking: Legendary Heisman Trophy Winner Dead At 64
One of the greatest players in USC football history has tragically died at the age of 64. Charles White, the 1979 Heisman Trophy winner, has passed away following a battle with cancer. USC announced the news on Wednesday night. "USC legend and 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White died today of ...
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
It sounds like Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was close to signing a new deal with the University of Michigan, but had a slight change of heart before putting pen to paper.
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Announce Major Offensive Coordinator News
The New England Patriots have had over two decades of remarkable success under head coach Bill Belichick, however ever since quarterback Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, left the team, the New England Patriots have had major offensive woes.
Purdy’s 4 TDs lead 49ers past Seahawks 41-23 in playoffs
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth score in his playoff debut, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in a wild-card game on Saturday. “We’ve got a goal of winning the whole thing,” Purdy said. “We’re in a tournament, so anything […]
Patriots look to extend Mayo, seeking offensive coordinator
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have started discussions for a long-term contract extension with linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Bill Belichick will also begin interviewing candidates for offensive coordinator next week. The team made the announcements in a statement Thursday. It comes on the heels of Mayo being sought...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital.
Football World Reacts To Viral Kliff Kingsbury Decision
Recently-fired Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is going off the grid. Kingsbury has reportedly purchased a one-way ticket to Thailand and is telling all interested teams that he's not ready to return to the coaching game at this time. The 43-year-old head coach has turned down all ...
Cardinals Reportedly Requested Permission To Interview Steelers Coach
Sean Payton isn't the only former head coach on the Cardinals' radar. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have requested permission to speak with Steelers senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores. Flores was the head coach of the Dolphins from ...
Condoleezza Rice Mentioned As Possible Candidate For Major NFL Position
One day, Roger Goodell will join the roster of retired NFL commissioners. When that day comes, two popular names could succeed him. The newly hired Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and part-owner of the Denver Broncos Condoleezza Rice have been mentioned to assume the role, according to ...
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Baylor leaves Oklahoma St. in the dark in 74-58 win
WACO, Texas (AP) — LJ Cryer scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Baylor ended a three-game skid beating Oklahoma State 74-58 on Saturday. The Bears have won 12 of their last 16 against Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have lost three straight. Baylor mostly had the Cowboys in the dark well before a 20-minute power failure at Farrell Center in the second half stopped play. Baylor (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) built a 13-0 lead with help of a pair of 3-pointers from LJ Cryer and another from Jalen Bridges. Oklahoma State didn’t score until Avery Anderson III made a layup a little more than four-and-a-half minutes in.
3 new Max Fried trade destinations with Braves ace headed to salary arbitration
Max Fried is the lone Braves player heading to salary arbitration, which reignites trade rumors. Which new trade destinations could be in play?. Given how things ended between the Atlanta Braves and both Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, the alarm bells have already been sounded with southpaw ace Max Fried. Amid all the phenomenal extensions Alex Anthopoulos has handed out, Fried has not inked one. Granted, he’s not set to be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2024 season, but the signs don’t look good.
