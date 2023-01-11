Lamar Jackson Contract: The QB has 250 Million Reasons Not to Play in the Ravens Playoff Game Both the Baltimore Ravens organization and its superstar quarterback vowed before the season not to let the Lamar Jackson contract situation become a distraction this year. And, for the most part, it hasn't until recently. On the eve of the Ravens' playoff game against its AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals, it looks like the team's leader and best player will sit the game out in favor of backup Tyler Huntley. And, frankly, Jackson should sit out as $250 million or more hangs in the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO