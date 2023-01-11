Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the VideoZack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
NBC Sports
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
NBC Sports
NBA on TNT crew rips Simmons after he scored zero points vs. Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets were without their best player and leading scorer in Kevin Durant during Thursday night's showdown with the first-place Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. It was an opportunity for Nets point guard Ben Simmons to step up and provide some valuable scoring alongside star guard Kyrie Irving. Instead...
NBC Sports
Draymond admits 'writing is on the wall' about Dubs' future
The Warriors have passed the midway point of their 2022-23 NBA season and while Draymond Green's focus is on reaching the playoffs, he also will have a decision to make regarding his future in the Bay. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season worth $27.5 million to remain...
Trae Young Reacts To Draymond Green's Comments About Him Taking On The Villain Role
Trae Young reacted to Draymond Green's comments on how he has taken on the villain role in his mind.
NBC Sports
NBA fines Iguodala $25K after ejection in Warriors' loss to Suns
The NBA has fined Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala $25,000 after his ejection from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced. The Golden State forward was charged a hefty sum Thursday for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the ball into the spectator stands" during the fourth quarter of his team's 125-113 loss at Chase Center.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Pritchard, Kornet make strong statement in Celtics' win vs. Nets
Forget the double big lineup. This was the triple small. To start the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Eastern Conference showdown against the Brooklyn Nets, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla trotted out a lineup of Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, and Luke Kornet. For those scoring at home, that’s three point guards, four players below the league average in height, and one Kornet.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs crush Spurs in front of record crowd
The Warriors pushed their record back to .500 Friday night, and they took an unfamiliar path to get there. A wire-to-wire triumph on the road. Golden State’s 144-113 victory over the Spurs before an NBA-record crowd (68,323) at the Alamodome in San Antonio was a matter of exercising its superiority over a rebuilding squad regardless of venue.
NBC Sports
Steph leads guards, JP vanishes in latest All-Star vote update
Steph Curry held his place as the top vote-getter among all guards in the second NBA All-Star fan voting update released Thursday morning. Curry was one of five Warriors who received enough votes to crack the top 10 among Western Conference guards and frontcourt players. Golden State guard Jordan Poole, who was included on the first fan returns last week, fell off the list.
NBC Sports
Warriors embrace atmosphere of Alamodome in win vs. Spurs
SAN ANTONIO -- Walking into the Alamodome Thursday night for practice, the Warriors could feel how massive the famed building truly is. Whispers turned to laughs and smiles about what Friday night's atmosphere would be against the San Antonio Spurs. Expectations were then exceeded in their 144-113 blowout win to...
NBC Sports
DiVincenzo does it again in historic night at Alamodome
SAN ANTONIO -- Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, Steve Kerr and so many others. The Alamodome is home to some of the game's all-time greats. Don't forget about Donte DiVincenzo. The Warriors guard was back at the Alamodome Friday night, the same place he won the national...
