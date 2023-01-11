Poor Defense Costs Charlotte the First Game in Toronto

The Hornets move to 11-31 on the season.

TORONTO, ON - The Charlotte Hornets had a chance to steal the first of two from the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night but a fourth quarter collapse led to a 132-120 loss.

Points, points, and more points. The Hornets continued to stay hot on the offensive end of the floor, opening up tonight's game 10/11 from the field including a perfect 4/4 start from three-point range. Terry Rozier collected nine points in the first quarter and began the night by making each of his first four shot attempts.

Unfortunately, the defense wasn't there for the Hornets as they got killed on the defensive glass by getting outscored 13-2 on second chance points in the first half. Pascal Siakam led the way offensively for Toronto and got out to a blistering start with 14 first quarter points.

The three-ball was key in the early going as three different Hornets had three threes in the first half alone (P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, and Terry Rozier). For the Raptors, Precious Achiuwa caught fire from deep unexpectedly hitting a trio of threes himself. Coming into the game, Achiuwa had only made five threes on the season.

There were 14 lead changes in the first half but Toronto grabbed the lead midway through the second quarter and held onto it, taking a 72-66 lead into the locker room.

Rozier notched 11 points in the third to help the Hornets climb to within two heading to the fourth.

After LaMelo Ball cut the lead to one early in the fourth with a three, Toronto answered with a 9-0 run via the three, two of which came from OG Anunoby who couldn't miss all night. Trailing 117-107, Charlotte head coach Steve Clifford called for a timeout, but it didn't stop the bleeding as the run continued and the Hornets had to burn their final timeout of the night. From that point on, the Raptors held a comfortable lead all the way to the finish line.

The Hornets and Raptors will be back at it on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1ST: TOR 35-34

CHA: 14/21 FG | 5/8 3FG | 7 REB | 10 AST | 5 TO | 18 PIP

TOR: 13/23 FG | 6/9 3FG | 9 REB | 10 AST | 6 TO | 10 PIP

2ND: TOR 72-66

CHA: 27/47 FG | 10/21 3FG | 17 REB | 22 AST | 6 TO | 32 PIP

TOR: 27/49 FG | 10/20 3FG | 24 REB | 20 AST | 7 TO | 28 PIP

3RD: TOR 96-94

CHA: 38/65 FG | 12/25 3FG | 27 REB | 26 AST | 7 TO | 44 PIP

TOR: 34/69 FG | 14/30 3FG | 36 REB | 24 AST | 9 TO | 34 PIP

4TH: TOR wins 132-120

CHA: 47/86 FG | 15/35 3FG | 34 REB | 33 AST | 10 TO | 56 PIP

TOR: 45/91 FG | 20/44 3FG | 49 REB | 32 AST | 11 TO | 44 PIP

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .