ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Brazil: Judge orders arrest of top security officials in connection with riot

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJORO_0kAPmLfX00

In Brazil, 599 people who were detained after storming the country's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace on Sunday have been released for "humanitarian reasons," the Brazilian Ministry of Justice said Tuesday, as prosecutors moved to seize the assets of former President Jair Bolsonaro and a judge signed arrest warrants for two top security officials.

The rioters came to Brasília to show support for the right-wing populist Bolsonaro, who has claimed without evidence that he lost October's election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly referred to as Lula, because of voter fraud. More than 1,500 rioters were detained on Sunday, and those released Tuesday include people with health issues, mothers with children, and the elderly. The Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace sustained damage, with rioters breaking windows and defacing or destroying pieces of artwork and other valuable objects.

Lula has accused police of colluding with the rioters, The Washington Post reports, and a senior judge on the Supreme Court ordered the arrests on Tuesday of Anderson Torres, public security secretary for the federal district of Brasília, and Col. Fábio Augusto Vieira, commander of the military police in the district, a court official told the Post. The arrest warrants say the men did not ensure that there was adequate police presence in Brasília on Sunday, and they allowed a pro-Bolsonaro encampment filled with his loyalists to be set up and expanded.

Many of the rioters were bused to Brasília from other parts of Brazil, and Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino on Tuesday said investigators have determined that several business executives, including those in agribusiness, advertised the free bus rides on social media and then paid for the transportation. Dino did not release the names of any of the suspected financiers.

Bolsonaro, who is in Florida and said on Tuesday he will be returning to Brazil sooner than expected to receive health care, has denied responsibility for riling up his base. While he has not been charged in connection with the riot, Brazilian prosecutors have asked a court to seize his assets, stating that the money should be used to cover the cost of damages to the government buildings on Sunday.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Video emerges of Bolsonaro entering Florida home of MMA fighter after skipping Lula inauguration

Video has emerged of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro talking to supporters in Florida, having skipped his successor’s swearing-in and left the country – reportedly to avoid multiple criminal investigations.The footage shows Mr Bolsonaro, casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts and running shoes, shaking hands with fans outside the Florida holiday home of a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter and long time supporter, Jose Aldo.Reports said Mr Bolsonaro, 67, flew to Orlando on Friday night where he was seen entering Mr Aldo’s property, located a few miles from Disney World.In a move that echoed Donald Trump’s departure from Washington DC...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Cartel lays siege to Mexican city after recapture of the son of ‘El Chapo’

Armed men took hostages, burned vehicles and stormed an airport in northern Mexico on Thursday after federal forces captured Ovidio Guzmán, one of the world’s most wanted cartel leaders and the son of notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The drug boss was...
New York Post

Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports

A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
TEXAS STATE
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Argentine leader assails 'coup attempt' in Brazil

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Sunday called on the region to unite against "anti-democratic" mob attacks in Brazil after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the three branches of government in Brasilia. "I want to express my repudiation of what is happening in Brasilia. My unconditional support and that...
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
WILMINGTON, DE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
abovethelaw.com

Trump Argued Rape Was Not A 'Distinct Injustice.' The Court Did Not Agree.

Last week, Donald Trump’s lawyers made the bizarre argument that sexual assault is not a “distinct injustice,” and thus New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which revives time-barred claims for adult victims of sexual assault, was unconstitutional. This particular bit of ugliness came up in the former...
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy