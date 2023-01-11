Over the course of five bargaining sessions and more than 40 hours of scheduled negotiations, graduate students in the Graduate Employees’ Organization (GEO) at the University of Michigan have given Academic Human Resources (AHR) over 50 proposals for changes to our contract. These proposals deal with fundamental issues of affordability and dignity in our workplace, including a living wage for all graduate workers. In the two months since we initially presented our platform to AHR, however, they have not responded with a single substantive counter-offer or proposal of their own. On Jan. 6, in the first session since the Winter Break, AHR refused to bargain with us unless we agreed to closed negotiations, keeping most graduate students out of negotiating sessions; when GEO members reaffirmed our commitment to open and transparent negotiations, AHR walked away from the table.

