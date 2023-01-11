Ever since the South Korean classism satire Parasite made filmmaking history as the first non-English language film to win Best Picture, the competition for Best International Film has only gotten more exciting. While there are certainly a wealth of feature films from outside the United States that are released every year, in this particular award season, so many films are worthy of the coveted title that are eligible for the 2023 Oscars. To list just a few, there's Edward Berger's adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front from Germany, Alejandro González Iñárritu's existential piece Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths from Mexico, and Park Chan-wook's detective drama Decision to Leave. Decision to Leave in particular is being considered a front-runner for both a Best Picture and a Best International Film nomination, but there's one European project that has been the subject of some incredible praise. That film is Saint Omer (2023), which is France's official selection for the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

