Phoenix, AZ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “Triple Twist” game were:

03-16-30-32-40-41

(three, sixteen, thirty, thirty-two, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $375,000

