Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points in his first start of the season as Oregon beat No. 9 Arizona 87-68 on Saturday night. Couisnard, a transfer from South Carolina who missed the first 14 games of the season due to injury, made six 3-pointers, including one that was intended to be an assist on an alley-oop. Senior center N’Faly Dante added 22 points, including a highlight dunk early in the game, and 10 rebounds as the Ducks (10-8, 4-3 Pac-12) shot 53.1 percent from the field. Will Richardson added 14 points and Nate Bittle scored 10. “It was a great effort,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “The guys really responded, and they showed their competitiveness, played with tremendous energy and the crowd was great.”
