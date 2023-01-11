ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Colorado Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:

4-2-3

(four, two, three)

