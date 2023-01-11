ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gloucester, ME

Welcome Bill Kerbin, our new Town Manager

Bill Kerbin is getting his feet wet as new Gloucester’s new town manager, familiarizing himself with the town, the staff and the select board. He brings a strong background to his new role. Bill grew up in Pocomoke, Maryland and studied history in college, and political science in graduate school. He then went to law school and became a paralegal with the US Department of Justice, was a housing planner, and managed a critical area program focused on the Chesapeake. He has also served as town manager in Onancock, Virginia and in Woodstock, Vermont.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
