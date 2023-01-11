Read full article on original website
Related
Antoine Davis sets career NCAA 3-point record in Detroit Mercy's 87-75 win over RMU
Antoine Davis' 8th 3-pointer of the first half Saturday gave him 510 for his career, one more than Wofford's Fletcher Magee, as UDM beat RMU, 87-75.
Venture Academy boys basketball wins 2nd Stockton Kings Classic
After a two-year hiatus, the Stockton Kings Classic returns to the 209. The Venture Academy boys basketball team returned to the Stockton Arena to take on local foe Bear Creek. It's the second prep boys basketball game to take place in the arena. ...
Washington outlasts Cal in OT, 81-78
Koren Johnson hit a key 3-pointer, Keion Brooks Jr. saved six of his game-high 26 points for overtime and Washington
LOOK: Auburn basketball honors Mike Leach in pregame warmups
The Auburn Tigers had some new pregame warmup gear honoring the late Mississippi State coach.
Comments / 0