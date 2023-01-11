Hartford city councilman enters mayoral race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The third candidate to become Hartford’s next mayor has officially entered the race.

Nick Lebron, a member of the Hartford City council, formally announced his candidacy Tuesday afternoon.

“Far too often, our city gets put in a negative light — coverage of gun violence, poverty and disinvestment,” Lebron, a Democrat, said. “What so many of us here in the room see here today — a Hartford filled with hope and opportunity.”

Lebron is also the operations manager and community partnerships manager for Catholic Charities. Working primarily in schools, he said that experience showed him the policy issues within the city.

Lebron joins Democrats Arunan Arulampalam and Eric Coleman, a superior court judge, in the race. The city’s current mayor, Luke Bronin, is not seeking a third four-year term.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.