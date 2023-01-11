ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

KSP: 3 dead following fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has released further information on three deaths resulting from a fatal crash in Barren County. On Friday, Jan. 13 shortly after 12:30 p.m., KSP Post 3 responded to a fatal collision. Troopers arrived at the scene at the intersection of KY-90 (Happy Valley Road) and Harry King Road.
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
Glasgow woman arrested in murder of husband

GLASGOW, Ky. – A woman has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of her husband. An investigation began after the death of Michael Logsdon, 75, of Glasgow on July 9, 2022, according to Glasgow police. In November 2022, the man’s daughter, Leighanne Bennett, 45, was...
Traffic signal to be added at intersection in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – A new traffic signal is being installed in Simpson County next week. Drivers can expect the traffic signal to be added to the intersection of KY 100 and KY 73. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 says the signal is being added due to recent crash activity and traffic patterns.
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest

HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
Madisonville man could face death penalty in shooting case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, jury selection is underway for a man accused of murder. If convicted, Dennis Stone of Madisonville could face the death penalty. He’s accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell, and injuring a child in August of 2020. The shooting happened at a gas station in Earlington. Stone […]
3 people facing drug-related charges in Ohio Co.

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were arrested for drug-related charges in Ohio County on Tuesday. The Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office visited a home on Apple House Road in Beaver Dam to serve an indictment on Jerry Hayse. He’s facing the following charges:
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
What is the new Covid strain XBB.1.5?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“We have yet another variant of Covid-19,” said Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases Dr. Kris Bryant. This new variant is called XBB.1.5. It was first detected in the fall in the northeastern part of the country. “It seems to be a combination of two earlier omicron...
Autistic employees at WKU Bookstore break the stigma

BOWLING GREEN, Ky-A duo of unique individuals are making a difference on the campus of Western Kentucky University, one bookstore transaction at a time. “It’s a pretty decent job around here because I like to interact with other people,” said Noah Thomas. Holly and Noah are both employees...
Man Charged In Hopkinsville Robbery

A man was charged in connection to a robbery on Mclean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 53-year-old Anthony Harris showed up at Superior Paint and Body Center LLC with an accomplice who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a gun. They reportedly demanded Harris’s vehicle...
Manning Convicted On Murder And Robbery Charges

A Hopkinsville woman was found guilty of a wanton murder charge Thursday following a four-day trial in Christian County Circuit Court. The jury needed just over two hours to find Larayna Manning guilty on charges of wanton murder and complicity to first-degree robbery concerning the October 2020 death of Calvin Taylor, who was found shot to death in his North Kentucky Avenue home.
Three Injured In Tuesday Pembroke Road Crash

A wreck on Pembroke Road at the intersection of Frank Yost Lane sent three people to the hospital Tuesday evening. Hopkinsville Police say just after 5 p.m. a car was turning onto Pembroke Road from Frank Yost Lane and collided with an eastbound car. Police say the eastbound car did not have headlights on at the time of the crash.
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

