ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game

AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
ROCKDALE, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate. The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?

I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy