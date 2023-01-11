Read full article on original website
Here’s what you should do if you win the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – $1.35 billion is a lot of money, but it can be used up quickly or even taken by the government if you don’t handle it in the right way. For the past few years, the lottery has been setting record-breaking jackpots. Lottery officials said this has intrigued new players and kept […]
Texas Lottery: Mega Millions jackpot at $1.35 billion for Friday’s drawing, are you feeling lucky?
DALLAS (KDAF) — What would you do with $1.35 billion? Well, you won’t know or have a chance at that money unless you play Friday, January 13’s Mega Millions drawing which has the second-largest jackpot prize in the game’s history. The Texas Lottery reports players throughout...
Mega Millions after taxes: How much the winner could actually take home in Texas
DALLAS - Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.35 billion dollars, according to the Texas Lottery. That's the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history. If you beat the odds and match all six numbers, it doesn't mean all of that money will go right into your bank...
Did you win? $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold somewhere in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Playoffs as they’re set to face the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs, and while winning is on everyone’s mind, someone in Texas did some early winning by way of the lottery. The Texas Lottery...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — With the Dallas Cowboys attempting to beat Tom Brady for the first time on Monday night in the NFL Playoffs, Texas is doing its best to get in the winning spirit and it’s getting started with a lottery win in South Texas. The Texas Lottery...
North Texas resident $3 million richer after Mega Millions lottery win
Winning is on top of everyone's mind in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys gear up for the NFL Playoffs and someone in North Texas got the winning off to a head start with a massive seven-figure lottery win.
Texas resident wins $1 million in lottery scratch game
AUSTIN / ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44) – A Rockdale resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword! The Texas Lottery says the ticket was purchased at Arvin’s Liquor, located at 1020 E. Cameron Avenue (Unit B) in Rockdale. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. This […]
Did you win? 2 $150,000 winning Powerball tickets sold throughout Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, there wasn’t much, or anything, anywhere close to winning for the TCU Horned Frogs Monday night against the National Championship-winning Georgia Bulldogs, but there were some winnings throughout Texas to celebrate. The Texas Lottery reports two $150,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
Over 3 million Texans will see a reduction in SNAP benefits in March
In March, all SNAP recipients – roughly 3.6 million Texans – will see a reduction of at least $95 a month, and other families seeing a cut of more than $400 a month.
Texas Resident Waits Until Last Minute To Claim Lottery Ticket
Two lucky Texas residents are instant millionaires!
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Texas residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Texas residents because the highest and fastest climbing inflation is taking a big bite out of Texasians' purchasing power. They may experience financial strain more severely than others so this payment could be very beneficial for struggling residents in this challenging time and get them some relief.
Casey Bartholomew: Would You Vote For Casino Gambling In Texas?
Exas House Speaker says he would be open to bringing “destination-style” casinos into the state. The people would have to vote on it, though. Would you want that?
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Louisiana Lottery announces winner of $3 million jackpot
NEW ORLEANS — Someone in the New Orleans area is $3 million richer. The Louisiana Lottery says one person won a $3 million jackpot at Lakeview Grocery on Harrison Avenue. The winner has yet to come forward.
OMG! Have You Been To The Largest Flea Market In Texas?
I love spending my Saturdays traveling all over Texas thrifting, finding hidden gems, and most importantly visiting interesting flea markets. When going to the flea market, you can find so many amazing trinkets to take home, not to mention just the antiques and street food atmosphere are always a win in my book.
1st Asian American woman to win Miss Texas USA will compete in Miss Universe on Saturday
Houston's very own R'Bonney Gabriel made history twice last year! 👏 But she's more than just about her beauty. She tells us how she hopes to be remembered and what her nonprofit work means to her.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Texas
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Texas, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout the eastern Texas countryside.
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
