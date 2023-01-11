Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Benito; Santa Clara FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Santa Clara county and portion of northern San Benito County. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM PST, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last 12 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lovers Lane, San Felipe Road and low lying areas near and around Dunneville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO