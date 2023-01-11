Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Marin Coastal Range, North Bay Interior Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 02:53:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 14:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Marin, southeastern Sonoma and south central Napa Counties through 245 PM PST At 218 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Novato, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Napa, Novato, American Canyon, Black Point-Green Point, Lucas Valley-Marinwood, San Geronimo, Woodacre and Lagunitas-Forest Knolls. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Marin, Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:12:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 14:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Marin; Sonoma FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings may be inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 202 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicate flooding is already occurring and periods of moderate rain continues in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Guerneville, Graton, Occidental and Monte Rio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern San Joaquin Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern San Joaquin, northern Stanislaus and southwestern Calaveras Counties through 300 PM PST At 214 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waterloo, or 10 miles east of Stockton, moving northeast at 25 mph. Funnel clouds will be possible with this storm. HAZARD...Pea size hail. Funnel clouds. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rancho Calaveras, Waterloo, Milton, Farmington, Linden and Morada. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Napa by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Napa FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Marin, Napa and Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 500 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings may be inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 202 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicate flooding is already occurring and periods of moderate rain continues in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Guerneville, Graton, Occidental and Monte Rio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for San Benito, Santa Clara by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: San Benito; Santa Clara FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Santa Clara county and portion of northern San Benito County. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems in urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 328 PM PST, Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in the last 12 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lovers Lane, San Felipe Road and low lying areas near and around Dunneville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Northern San Joaquin Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 16:45:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Northern San Joaquin Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Santa Cruz by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff continues. * WHERE...Santa Cruz County. * WHEN...Until 630 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 320 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated stream gauges indicate minor flooding is already occuring and periods of moderate rain are expected. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last 12 hours. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, Southern Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:21:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 16:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; Southern Sacramento Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern El Dorado County through 445 PM PST At 343 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Latrobe, or 8 miles south of Cameron Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Very heavy rainfall. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Placerville, Camino, Smithflat, Somerset, Shingle Springs and Diamond Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sacramento FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento. A line of thunderstorms has been training over and area between Latrobe and Diamond Springs. * WHEN...Until 945 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 340 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Radar has estimated from 1.00 to 2.00 inches over the past hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Placerville, Cameron Park, Rancho Murieta, Shingle Springs, Latrobe and Diamond Springs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley, Motherlode, Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Northern Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley and Southern Sacramento Valley. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
