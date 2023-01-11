ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast Exclusive: Patrick Kane Expects to Meet With GM Kyle Davidson Soon About Future

Podcast exclusive: Kane expects to meet with Davidson soon about future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle goes 1-on-1 with Patrick Kane to discuss his injury status, future as the March 3 trade deadline approaches, how good Connor Bedard is, how much he talks to Jonathan Toews about the future and much more.
Rangers finally starting to show same resiliency that carried them last year

The riveting and heart-palpitating way the Rangers rallied to defeat the Stars on Thursday officially debunked what many had feared about the team.  There was a point earlier in the 2022-23 campaign in which it looked as if there might have been some quit in the Rangers. But K’Andre Miller’s game-tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation and Adam Fox’s unrelenting overtime winner only further confirmed that this team — which is on a 13-2-2 tear — still has the same DNA of the 2021-22 squad that turned heads all season long en route to a conference final finish.  “We are...
