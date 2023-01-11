‘Wear Blue Day’ for Human Trafficking Awareness on Wednesday

REGIONAL — There’s a good reason to break out your bluest denim, your favorite cobalt sweater or maybe some navy-colored slacks Wednesday. The aim of January 11, or ‘Wear Blue Day,’ is to raise human trafficking awareness.

In an estimate from the U.S. Department of Transportation, more than 27 million people are taken against their will and forced into human trafficking around the world.

“There’s unfortunately money to be made and profits are there to be made. And unfortunately, human trafficking is upwards of $150 billion industry, each year,” said Samatha Yates with the Support, Advocacy and Resource Center (SARC). She is the lead for the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Unit .

Changes have come twofold to human trafficking. It’s easier to spot it, with more recent awareness, but internet access is more easily accessible. This makes trafficking that much more common.

“The more community members we can reach to, you know, bring awareness to the issue and notify them of what red flags to look for, you know, the more that we can help put a stop to this,” said Yates.

SARC is holding an event Thursday, Jan 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Gjerde Center on the CBC campus. There will be a panel of experts on human trafficking there.

Recognizing what it looks like, and knowing it’s happening are the first steps in bringing it to an end.

Red flags to look out for, according to Yates, are signs of physical abuse, multiple cell phones, additional cash when it doesn’t make sense for someone to have it, a person avoiding authority and being generally more secretive.

“We have access to you know freeways that give us way to ports. We have 11 ports here on the coast, and so, unfortunately that’s ease of access as well,” said Yates.

Because trafficking sometimes takes place through busy roads, there’s several related groups that have taken part in really helping to crack down on the cause. One of the Oregon Department of Transportation.

“Our commerce compliance folks are handing out information to the truckers at our ports of entry this week,” explained Tom Strandberg with ODOT. “They’re trying to help spread that word of education on, ‘Here’s what to look for, and here’s who to look for, and here’s who to contact,’”

ODOT signed the Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking Pledge in 2020, trying to keep our roads safer. They are also working with the Truckers against Trafficking , another amazing program to raise awareness for a growing problem in the nation, and worldwide.

“Our main goal is just spread awareness. Get people informed,” said Strandberg.

The best thing you can do is educate yourself. Not just for you, but for the people around you.

If you see something or are concerned about a change in behavior of someone you know, get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, 1-888-373-7888. It is a national toll-free hotline that answers from anywhere in the country, any time of the day. If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.

