Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Teacher Hacked to Death With Axe in Grisly Assault: Reports
The New Year's Day incident reportedly occurred between a mathematics teacher and a school worker.
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
“The autopsy was brutal”: Lawsuit claims woman died after jail nurses refused to provide antibiotics
A lawsuit brought by the father of an Alabama woman who died from pneumonia in jail will finally get its day in court, alleging jail nurses never treated his daughter, even as her condition worsened, AL.com reports. Autumn Harris, 34, died in the Walker County Jail on Dec. 5, 2018...
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say
The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child's mother, officials said.
Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?
Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
Pharma Millionaire Who Admitted To Killing 8-Year-Old Autistic Son Found Dead After Bail Revoked
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail a day before Gigi Jordan's death, as Jordan fought for a new trial in the case against her for killing her 8-year-old son. A pharma millionaire who admitted to murdering her 8-year-old autistic son in 2010 was found dead early Friday morning in her Brooklyn rental home, according to New York City’s NBC 4.
A Dad Fatally Shot His 5 Kids, Mother-In-Law, And Wife Weeks After She Filed For Divorce
A family of eight, including five children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in Enoch, Utah, in an apparent murder-suicide weeks after the man's wife filed for divorce. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael Haight, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl, and his five children, before killing himself. The children's names were not released, but officials said they were three girls, ages 17, 12, and 7, and two boys, ages 7 and 4.
Last Credible Sighting Of Missing North Carolina 11-Year-Old Was Video Showing Her Getting Off School Bus, Police Say
Madalina Cojocari was last spotted in surveillance footage getting off a school bus on Nov. 21. Her family has said they last saw her two days later, but police are looking for "additional witnesses outside the family" to determine an exact timeline of her disappearance. A missing North Carolina girl...
Andrew Tate ‘accusers’ claim they made clear they’re ‘not victims’
The sex-trafficking case against Andrew Tate is “basically built on lies,” according to two women who say they’re being treated as accusers despite repeatedly stating that they are “not victims.” The official Twitter handle of the still-jailed influencer was among those sharing an interview of two of the women listed as victims of what Romanian investigators have called a violent organized gang. “This is very unfair. They don’t deserve it,” said one of the women, neither of whom was named in the clip he shared but who described them both as social media influencers. “I don’t understand … the prosecutors [said] we’re victims...
Polygamous leader Sam Bateman, accused of having underage wives, pleads not guilty
A fundamentalist Mormon leader accused of having more than 20 wives, many of whom are underage, pleaded not guilty this week to federal kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, was first jailed in August when authorities found three underage girls locked inside a trailer he was towing near Flagstaff, Arizona. He subsequently made headlines when a federal raid of his homes in Colorado City turned up evidence of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children, and child sex trafficking. He remained in custody this week, when he entered his plea in a Phoenix courtroom, CBS reported. The case...
Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance
A MISSING child's parents "clearly" know more about their daughter's disappearance than they're letting on, according to new statements from a police captain. Madalina Cojocari, 11, has not been seen at school since mid-November. The FBI released security footage of the 11-year-old getting off a school bus on November 21,...
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Desperate search underway for Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from bus stop last week
A desperate search is underway for a woman in Pennsylvania who went missing after police say she failed to pick her son up at his bus stop earlier this week.Police are searching for Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, she was last seen by a "friend and business associate" around 2pm on Tuesday.The district attorney’s office is seeking the public’s help to locate Ms Brown.According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, Ms Brown "did not show up" to her son’s bus stop on Wednesday afternoon."Her vehicle was...
Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil
Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.
Elementary student describes lockdown horror at Virginia school where police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher
As police investigate the circumstances that led to a 6-year-old boy allegedly shooting and injuring a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday, a student at the school described the harrowing moment the lockdown was called.
Virginia Gov. Youngkin pushes police in elementary schools after 6-year-old shoots teacher
Parents in Newport News, Virginia, returned to Richneck Elementary School on Tuesday to pick up the belongings their children left on Friday after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, in the chest with his mother's 9mm handgun, according to police. "I want to reiterate that this shooting was not accidental," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday evening. "It was intentional." And officials seem unsure how to move forward given that this school shooter is 6. "None of us have a lot of information about dealing with something like this," Drew said. Newport News Schools Superintendent...
