Cherokee County, NC

The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Their 11-Month-Old Daughter Is Missing And Both Parents Claim The Other One Has Her: Where Is Ta'Niyah Leonard?

Miranda Jones and Michael Lewis of Bartow, Florida had a daughter together, Ta’Niyah Leonard. Miranda Jones told authorities that on October 19, 2002, she her daughter, dropped 11-month-old Ta’Niyah off at Michael Lewis’s apartment at 10:30 pm. Michael is Ta'Niyah's father and he lived at the Azalea Gardens on Golfview Boulevard. On October 20, 2002, police responded to a physical altercation call at Michael’s apartment.
BARTOW, FL
buzzfeednews.com

A Dad Fatally Shot His 5 Kids, Mother-In-Law, And Wife Weeks After She Filed For Divorce

A family of eight, including five children, were found dead in their home Wednesday in Enoch, Utah, in an apparent murder-suicide weeks after the man's wife filed for divorce. The suspect, 42-year-old Michael Haight, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, 40-year-old Tausha Haight, her 78-year-old mother, Gail Earl, and his five children, before killing himself. The children's names were not released, but officials said they were three girls, ages 17, 12, and 7, and two boys, ages 7 and 4.
ENOCH, UT
New York Post

Andrew Tate ‘accusers’ claim they made clear they’re ‘not victims’

The sex-trafficking case against Andrew Tate is “basically built on lies,” according to two women who say they’re being treated as accusers despite repeatedly stating that they are “not victims.” The official Twitter handle of the still-jailed influencer was among those sharing an interview of two of the women listed as victims of what Romanian investigators have called a violent organized gang. “This is very unfair. They don’t deserve it,” said one of the women, neither of whom was named in the clip he shared but who described them both as social media influencers. “I don’t understand … the prosecutors [said] we’re victims...
New York Post

Polygamous leader Sam Bateman, accused of having underage wives, pleads not guilty

A fundamentalist Mormon leader accused of having more than 20 wives, many of whom are underage, pleaded not guilty this week to federal kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, 46, was first jailed in August when authorities found three underage girls locked inside a trailer he was towing near Flagstaff, Arizona. He subsequently made headlines when a federal raid of his homes in Colorado City turned up evidence of incest, group sex acts involving adults and children, and child sex trafficking. He remained in custody this week, when he entered his plea in a Phoenix courtroom, CBS reported. The case...
COLORADO CITY, AZ
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
The Independent

Desperate search underway for Pennsylvania mother who failed to pick up her son from bus stop last week

A desperate search is underway for a woman in Pennsylvania who went missing after police say she failed to pick her son up at his bus stop earlier this week.Police are searching for Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, Pennsylvania. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, she was last seen by a "friend and business associate" around 2pm on Tuesday.The district attorney’s office is seeking the public’s help to locate Ms Brown.According to a statement released by the district attorney’s office, Ms Brown "did not show up" to her son’s bus stop on Wednesday afternoon."Her vehicle was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Outsider.com

Online Sleuths Claims Idaho Murders Suspect Attended Victims’ Vigil

Last month, Pennsylvania’s State Police SWAT team arrested 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger. Officials believe Kohberger is responsible for the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students. The suspect was arrested in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, on December 30th, after officials launched an investigation into the deaths of these students which occurred on the night of November 13th, 2022. In the time since, internet sleuths have been trying to establish the timeline of the students’ murders. They’ve also attempted to track Kohberger’s escape to PA. Now, as the suspect’s fate becomes wrapped up in the U.S. justice system, those same sleuths are claiming the 28-year-old Ph.D. student actually attended the vigils of the young man and three women he supposedly murdered.
MOSCOW, ID
The Week

Virginia Gov. Youngkin pushes police in elementary schools after 6-year-old shoots teacher

Parents in Newport News, Virginia, returned to Richneck Elementary School on Tuesday to pick up the belongings their children left on Friday after a 6-year-old student shot and wounded his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, in the chest with his mother's 9mm handgun, according to police. "I want to reiterate that this shooting was not accidental," Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Monday evening. "It was intentional." And officials seem unsure how to move forward given that this school shooter is 6. "None of us have a lot of information about dealing with something like this," Drew said. Newport News Schools Superintendent...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

