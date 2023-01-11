Read full article on original website
Sidney Maurice Miner
On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation he worked as a farm hand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities. In May of 1954, he returned to the states and was assigned to Dover AFB in Dover, Delaware. His assigned duty was as NCO in charge of the Administration for the Aerial Port Mortuary. He served in several locations in the US. In December of 1955, he married Fern J. Pries at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. He then served a 13-month tour of duty in Korea.
Quilt Show At Gallery
It’s time to “Get Cozy with Quilts” during the month of January. Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery currently has dozens of quilts on display. The exhibit is quite diverse, including both heirloom quilts and recently crafted quilts in many styles and patterns. Several of the quilts are over 100 years old and show intricate and exquisite handwork.
Troopers Report One Arrest & One Crash In The Area Counties
A crash in Sullivan County and an arrest in Grundy County are in the Highway Patrol report. An 82-year-old Harris man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County early Saturday morning. 82-year-old Tyrone C Hullinger of Harris was arrested at about 1:10 am for alleged DWI and no driver’s license. He was processed and released.
Marceline Man Arrested
A Marceline man was arrested Thursday morning in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 31-year-old Jordan L Haslett at about 10:40 am for alleged driving while revoked. He was also arrested on a Jackson County warrant for alleged assault and property Damage. He was processed and released.
MoDOT Roadwork For January 16-20
Bridge projects, pothole patching, and other roadwork are planned by MoDOT for the area counties. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Second St. in Tina to County Road...
Chillicothe Fire Department Makes Residential Knox Boxes Available
Residential Knox Boxes are available through the Chillicothe Fire Department for Livingston County residents. Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter says this could provide emergency services access that could allow the older residents to stay in their homes longer. Reeter says the Knox Boxes are available at no charge. There are...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday and Thursday
More than two hundred calls for service were handed by Chillicothe Police Officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, Officers responded to 106 calls, including:. 5:14 pm, Call of disturbance on Jennifer Lane…..Officers to the scene and took a local resident into custody for peace disturbance. 9:17 pm, Subject called...
No Trash Service In Chillicothe On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday will mean no Trash Service Monday for Chillicothe Municipal Utilities. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says those with a Monday trash route are asked to hang on to that trash for an extra day. The Monday Trash Routes will be picked up on Tuesday,...
Six Sent To Prison, One Turned Over To US Marshals
Seven Livingston County detainees were transported to the Missouri Department of Corrections and one was transferred into Federal custody. 50-year-old Stephanie Brownsberger of Chillicothe was transported to prison in Vandalia on a sentence of 4 years for a Probation Violation on a Possession of a Controlled Substance conviction. Taken to...
Green City Man Arrested On Warrants
A Green City man was arrested by State Troopers in Sullivan County Wednesday. At about 8:25 pm, Troopers arrested 31-year-old Anthony J Dorsey on a Putnam County warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on charges of alleged possession of a controlled substance and two counts of alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail with no bond allowed.
Private Pesticide Applicator Training
Producers wanting to purchase or apply restricted-use pesticides for their property or property rented by them must have a private pesticide applicator license. The University of Missouri offers two methods for obtaining the certification or renewing the license. The first option is a training session via Zoom. These are available...
Special Session For City Council
A special session of the Chillicothe City Council will be held this afternoon. The closed executive session will begin at 2:45 in Council Chambers. The agenda indicates the meeting will be to handle personnel. They will also handle sealed bids and proposals. This is NOT an open meeting.
Public Hearings For A Variance & Advertising
Two Public Hearings for the City of Chillicothe will be held February 6th. Chillicothe’s Board of Adjustments will meet at 5:30 pm at City Hall. The public hearing is to consider a setback variance requested by Scott Trotter for a property at 105 Elm Street. Trotter would like to build a “Zero Lot Line Structure.”
Booked Into Jail
One person was booked into jail Wednesday according to the report from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Fifty-five-year-old Ronald Gene Dryer was booked in at about 5:25 pm on a 24-hour investigative hold. He is held with no bond allowed.
