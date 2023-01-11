ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes 2023: Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress for her role in Tár

By Jade Watkins for Daily Mail Australia
 3 days ago
Cate Blanchett has won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of high-profile composter in Lydia Tár in Todd Field's.

Blanchett beat out Olivia Colemam, Viola Davis , Ana de Armas and Michelle Williams in the Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama category.

The Australian actress was not present at the awards show to accept the award as she is currently filming a new movie in the UK.

British actor Henry Golding accepted the award on her behalf after presenting the category.

In the film, Cate plays iconic but troubled high-profile composter Lydia Tár, who is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career.

When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia's adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.

