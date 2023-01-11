ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

No. 1 Bergen Catholic wrestling completes comeback in final bout to avoid major upset

By Sean Farrell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

ORADELL – One of North Jersey's greatest dynasties almost fell on Tuesday night.

Aidan Wallace had other ideas.

The Bergen Catholic senior came through in a winner-take-all final bout to ward off a shocking upset and escape with a 28-26 victory over No. 3 Paramus Catholic. The Crusaders needed to rally from 10 points down in the last five rounds after taking the mat without five starters.

The fate of the match was ultimately decided by a pair of state medalists at 157 pounds. Wallace managed to reverse Paramus Catholic's Zach Ballante in the ultimate tiebreak for a 3-1 decision and a career-defining moment. It was just enough to give Bergen Catholic (5-0) its 65th straight win over in-county opponents.

"I don't think there's anyone more consistent in a clutch situation than him," coach Dave Bell said. "He grinds and he's just so steady. You know he's not going to give up a big move."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P62Ut_0kAPimAC00

Bergen Catholic is rarely in matches like this in its own backyard.

It's been almost 13 years since a North Jersey team has beaten the Crusaders and no one has come closer than Paramus Catholic.

The Paladins hung around until the last minute by winning seven of the 14 bouts against the returning county and state champions. It didn't come easy though without star Daniel Rella, who defaulted out of the opening match with a cramp.

"It was a proud moment for the program," Paramus Catholic coach Jon Piela said.

"We really wrestled. Obviously we're not happy with the result, but we were happy with the effort we gave. We're not coming into this gym anymore to hang. We're coming in to go to battle and win matches. Those kids went to battle for us tonight and I'm so proud of them."

WRESTLING: After 7 years off the mat, this once-proud program is back in business

RANKINGS: High-profile transfer takes over No. 1 spot in latest rankings

Paramus Catholic held a 26-22 lead with two bouts to go after Kyle Reiter knocked off Crusaders freshman Joey Canova with a sudden victory takedown at 144. Bergen Catholic answered by sending out two of their senior leaders in Wallace and Chris Bacchioni (150). Bacchioni was almost pinned late in the second period when he rode up high on John Quinonez and got flipped to his back.

"I looked under his legs and saw there were two seconds," Bacchioni said. "Instead of bailing, I just held on for life. I'm in that position a lot so I know how much I could go over."

The match stayed scoreless until midway through the third period when Bacchioni grabbed the only point on an escape.

"We can only do what we're in control of," Piela said. "We fought to the end. Could some people say that their guy was pinned? Yes. But the refs didn't call it so we can't control that and we're not going to make excuses. We wrestled our tails off and we're going to learn from this."

Paramus Catholic took control in the upper-weights with Eddie Terreri upsetting No. 1 ranked Justin Onello, 5-1, in sudden victory at 175 and heavyweight Max Acciardi fending off Benjamin Shue (3-1) for his 100th career victory.

That wasn't ideal for a jet-lagged Bergen Catholic team that was far from 100 percent due to health and weight issues after competing last weekend in the Doc Buchanan Invitational in California. (State medalists Brian Melamud and Ryan Ford were not in the lineup.)

Bell said he's never gone into a competitive match with so much firepower missing from the lineup.

"I have to think that they'll take a step back and say we have to pull our weight a little bit more," Bell said. "Not that they don't. But we have to be a little more cognizant of our weight and where we are because we can't put the team in jeopardy like that."

Noah Kochman (132) and Riley Halal (138) scored back-to-back wins for Bergen Catholic to cut into the deficit.

Wallace took a 1-0 lead in his match on an escape in the second period, but gave it back on a stall point with 1:21 to go. The score stayed that way through sudden victory and two 30-second periods before Wallace chose bottom and slipped free.

"It means a lot," Wallace said. "They are a very tough team. They've gotten a lot better and we had a bunch of guys out. I definitely had a feeling it was going to be very, very close. They came to wrestle. They wanted to beat us. We didn't want to wrestle."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: No. 1 Bergen Catholic wrestling completes comeback in final bout to avoid major upset

