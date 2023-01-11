ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Emmanuel Clase Ranked By MLB Network As The Second Best Reliever Heading Into 2023

By Tommy Wild
 4 days ago

MLB Network ranks Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase as the second best relief pitcher behind the New York Mets' Edwin Diaz.

The 2023 MLB season is inching closer and closer and we can begin to look ahead to what each team will bring to the table this upcoming season.

MLB Network went through and ranked their top relievers heading into the 2023 season. Emmanuel Clase was at the top of this list and was rated the second-best relief pitcher in baseball.

Here is the rest of the list:

He was beaten out by the Mets' Edwin Diaz . However, this may be a little controversial when looking at these two pitchers' stats.

The only thing that Diaz really has over Clase is a better walk-in song. Other than that I would rather have Clase coming out of my bullpen nine times out of ten.

Clase finished the 2022 season with an ERA of 1.36 and a 0.729 WHIP. He also led the league in appearances (77), games finished, (67), and saves (42). Having your team rely on you this much and not suffer from fatigue or inconsistency is quite the talent.

Diaz on the other hand had respectable stats, but they weren't quite as impressive as the Guardians' pitcher. The Mets pitcher had an ERA of 1.31 while posting a WHIP of 0.839.

He did have 118 strikeouts which are substantially more strikeouts than Clase's 77. But as long as a pitcher is getting outs, who cares how they get them?

Clase may not have had as many strikeouts as Diaz did but he also wasn't walking guys as much as the Mets pitcher. Clase gave up 1.2 walks per nine innings while Diaz gave up 2.6.

Clase is also on a much more favorable contract than Diaz. The Guardians owe their closer $20 million over the next five years with team options on the sixth and seventh years. The Mets on the other hand owe Diaz $102 million for the next five years.

This probably didn't come into play when deciding their top relievers, but I know who I'd rather have.

I know I'm overreacting to one group's opinion, but clearly, I miss baseball. Whether Emmanuel Clase is ranked as the best closer in baseball or not, he'll be a part of the Cleveland Guardians team and will be a joy to watch this upcoming season.

Cleveland, OH
