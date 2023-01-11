In the meet held on Thursday at the Westport-Weston YMCA, Staples gymnasts once again excelled in the competition against Trumbull High school, St. Joe's of Trumbull and Norwalk High scoring first place in vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Photos By J.C. Martin For WestportLocalPress.com Click on an image to...

WESTPORT, CT ・ 9 HOURS AGO