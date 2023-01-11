The Westport Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent J “VJ” Sarullo as the next Athletic Director at Staples High School. His selection for this role came after a rigorous search process involving multiple rounds of interviews. A critical part of the process was an interview with a committee composed of representatives from the coaching staff, teaching staff, school and central office administration, and board of education, all of whom supported his candidacy for this vital role at Staples High School.

