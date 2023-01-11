ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

State Senator Will Haskell Says So-Long At His "Retirement" Party

Among the many people offering appreciation and accolades from the podium were Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas, Senate Majority Leader Will Duff, State Senator Ceci Maher who was elected and Wilton DTC Chair Tom Dubin. Offering their well wishes via videos were Governor Ned Lamont, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Vincent J Sarullo III Appointed New Staples High School Athletic Director

The Westport Board of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vincent J “VJ” Sarullo as the next Athletic Director at Staples High School. His selection for this role came after a rigorous search process involving multiple rounds of interviews. A critical part of the process was an interview with a committee composed of representatives from the coaching staff, teaching staff, school and central office administration, and board of education, all of whom supported his candidacy for this vital role at Staples High School.
WESTPORT, CT
Westport Book Shop Celebrates Second Anniversary

The Westport Book Shop’s Second Anniversary is coming up at the end of this month, and everyone is invited to celebrate with us! Plans include a celebration in honor of our volunteers, and a “Show Some Love” social media video contest, detailed below. The Westport Book Shop...
WESTPORT, CT
Staples Gymnastics Scores Another Victory

In the meet held on Thursday at the Westport-Weston YMCA, Staples gymnasts once again excelled in the competition against Trumbull High school, St. Joe's of Trumbull and Norwalk High scoring first place in vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Photos By J.C. Martin For WestportLocalPress.com Click on an image to...
WESTPORT, CT

