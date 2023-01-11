INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tristan Enaruna’s 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 89-54 on Saturday. Enaruna was 6 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 16 points and added three steals. Jayson Woodrich recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO