ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
State College

State College Receives $2.44 Million in State Aid to Replace Calder Way Stormwater Infrastructure

State College Borough received $2.44 million in state support this week to replace aging stormwater management infrastructure on Calder Way, according to state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township. The low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (Pennvest) will be used to replace outdated pipes that currently prevent stormwater from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy