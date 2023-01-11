Read full article on original website
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
San Luis Obispo County issues evacuation warning for Los Osos neighborhood
San Luis Obispo County has issued an evacuation warning for residents in the Los Osos area on Jan. 14.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here.
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire.
calcoastnews.com
Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate
Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding
Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
Evacuation warning for Oceano residents expanded
An evacuation warning for Oceano residents in the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek levee and Oceano Lagoon has been expanded.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
Beaches across Central Coast torn up due to this week’s rainstorm
AVILA BEACH, Calif.- Beaches up and down the coast are torn up after this week's storm.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday.
Bakersfield Channel
National Guard and other outside agencies leave SLO county after not finding 5-year-old swept in floodwaters
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan continues for the 6th day on Saturday. The California National Guard and other outside agencies say they are no longer helping to look for the child who was swept away in floodwaters Monday. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff...
Bakersfield Channel
Highway 166 is to remain closed for a week from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line
(KERO) — Drivers who use Highway 166 near Maricopa will need to find an alternative route after Caltrans announced that portions of the road will be closed due to a sinkhole. According to Caltrans, Highway 166 "will remain closed from Maricopa to the San Luis Obispo County line for...
New Times
North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge
SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
calcoastnews.com
Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches
A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
Live Updates: Wind advisory issued in SLO County, search delayed for Kyle Doan due to weather
Road closures have been issued across San Luis Obispo County due to flooding.
Search for 5-year-old who was swept away by floodwaters continues as California braces for more days of storms
The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who was pulled from his mother's hands by rushing floodwater on Monday, continued Friday, but with fewer teams, officials said.
