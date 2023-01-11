ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Osos, CA

News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Los Osos residents need to prepare to evacuate

Los Osos residents living in the area of Monday’s mudslide need to prepare to evacuate because of possible flooding over the weekend. San Luis Obispo County issued an evacuation warning on Saturday for Los Osos residents in portions of Vista de Oro Estates. The evacuation warning includes Los Osos residents living on Montana Way, Vista Court, Los Arboles Way, Los Padres Court, El Dorado Street and the southeast side of Marianela Lane.
LOS OSOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding

Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
New Times

North SLO County scrambles to warn residents, provide shelter amid deluge

SLO County’s protective instincts roared to life to combat the life-threatening weather. The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) said they had well-prepared teams catering to homeless community members seeking refuge in emergency shelters in Paso Robles and Atascadero. ECHO President Wendy Lewis told New Times that while there was a lot of widespread communication about the previous county storm in December, there wasn’t enough dissemination in the lead-up to the bad weather.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101. Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

